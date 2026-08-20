Warwickshire vs Sussex, 42nd Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
WAR Win & Bat
SUS Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bowl
SUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
WAR
10 M•685 Runs•57.08 Avg•44.77 SR
WAR
10 M•565 Runs•43.46 Avg•62.5 SR
SUS
10 M•698 Runs•38.78 Avg•62.15 SR
SUS
10 M•652 Runs•40.75 Avg•76.7 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
WAR
10 M•42 Wkts•3.08 Econ•48.28 SR
6 M•17 Wkts•3.9 Econ•50.05 SR
SUS
8 M•30 Wkts•2.93 Econ•44.23 SR
SUS
10 M•21 Wkts•3.26 Econ•63.04 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
GroundEdgbaston, Birmingham
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News