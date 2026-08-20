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Warwickshire vs Sussex, 42nd Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
42nd Match, Birmingham, August 20 - 23, 2026, County Championship Division One
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
Sussex FlagSussex
Today, 10:00 AM
1h:1m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WAR Win & Bat
SUS Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bowl
SUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
3
WarwickshireWarwickshire
8210111
5
SussexSussex
8420105
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
SR Hain
10 M685 Runs57.08 Avg44.77 SR
EG Barnard
10 M565 Runs43.46 Avg62.5 SR
DP Hughes
10 M698 Runs38.78 Avg62.15 SR
JM Coles
10 M652 Runs40.75 Avg76.7 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
ER Bamber
10 M42 Wkts3.08 Econ48.28 SR
NN Gilchrist
6 M17 Wkts3.9 Econ50.05 SR
OE Robinson
8 M30 Wkts2.93 Econ44.23 SR
JJ Carson
10 M21 Wkts3.26 Econ63.04 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WAR
SUS
Ed Barnard (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Ethan Bamber 
Bowler
Keith Barker 
Bowler
Michael Booth 
Bowling Allrounder
Alex Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nathan Gilchrist 
Bowler
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Oliver Hannon-Dalby 
Bowler
Zen Malik 
-
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Kai Smith 
-
Manav Suthar 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Rob Yates 
Top order Batter
Match details
GroundEdgbaston, Birmingham
Series
County Championship Division One
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
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