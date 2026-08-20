Surrey vs Notts, 41st Match at London, County DIV1, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SUR Win & Bat
NOT Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bowl
NOT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
SUR
10 M•921 Runs•57.56 Avg•79.67 SR
SUR
10 M•780 Runs•48.75 Avg•43.14 SR
NOT
10 M•897 Runs•56.06 Avg•55.85 SR
NOT
10 M•679 Runs•42.44 Avg•58.08 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
SUR
8 M•31 Wkts•3.42 Econ•47.48 SR
SUR
7 M•22 Wkts•3.63 Econ•57.9 SR
10 M•34 Wkts•2.68 Econ•51.76 SR
NOT
5 M•26 Wkts•2.68 Econ•36.65 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
GroundKennington Oval, London
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News