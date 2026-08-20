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Surrey vs Notts, 41st Match at London, County DIV1, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
41st Match, The Oval, August 20 - 23, 2026, County Championship Division One
Surrey FlagSurrey
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Today, 10:00 AM
1h:1m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SUR Win & Bat
NOT Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bowl
NOT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
1
NottinghamshireNottinghamshire
8310116
7
SurreySurrey
812091
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
DW Lawrence
10 M921 Runs57.56 Avg79.67 SR
DP Sibley
10 M780 Runs48.75 Avg43.14 SR
JM Clarke
10 M897 Runs56.06 Avg55.85 SR
BT Slater
10 M679 Runs42.44 Avg58.08 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
MD Fisher
8 M31 Wkts3.42 Econ47.48 SR
J Clark
7 M22 Wkts3.63 Econ57.9 SR
LA Patterson-White
10 M34 Wkts2.68 Econ51.76 SR
F O'Neill
5 M26 Wkts2.68 Econ36.65 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SUR
NOT
Rory Burns (c)
Opening Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Ralphie Albert 
Allrounder
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Josh Blake 
Wicketkeeper
Rahul Chahar 
Bowler
Jordan Clark 
Allrounder
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Matthew Fisher 
Bowler
Ben Foakes 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Lawes 
Bowling Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Ryan Patel 
Batting Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Dom Sibley 
Opening Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
James Taylor 
Bowler
Adam Thomas 
-
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Match details
GroundKennington Oval, London
Series
County Championship Division One
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
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