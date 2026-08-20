Thomas, Nicholls put title-chasing Somerset in charge

Somerset 348 for 5 (Thomas 110, Nicholls 96, Abell 65) vs Essex

Josh Thomas posted an eye-catching hundred as title-chasing Somerset assumed a position of strength on the opening day of the Rothesay County Championship First Division match against Essex in Taunton.

Taunton-born Thomas scored 110 from 162 balls, struck 15 fours and a six and dominated a stand of 119 for the third wicket with new overseas signing Henry Nicholls , who made 96 on debut as Somerset raised 348 for 5 after being put in to bat. Tom Abell weighed in with 65 and helped add 99 for the fourth wicket with Nicholls, while James Rew - batting down at No. 6 - finished on 21 not out.

Sam Cook and Shane Snater proved the pick of the Essex bowlers, claiming 2 for 77 and 2 for 68 respectively on a day of toil for the seamers. Essex skipper Tom Westley may already be regretting his decision to insert the opposition on an essentially docile surface.

Although Thomas has been a permanent fixture at the top of Somerset's order this season, he has had six different opening partners. The latest permutation featured Tom Lammonby, whose stay in the middle was cut short by devilish misfortune. There appeared to be no danger when Cook directed a delivery down leg-side, only for the ball to snag on the underside of Lammonby's thigh pad and deflect onto his stumps.

Shane Snater belts out an appeal • Harry Trump/Getty Images

Lewis Goldsworthy will also have felt disappointment in the manner of his dismissal, the Cornishman pursuing a delivery outside off stump from Porter and presenting Michael Pepper with an opportunity to take a diving catch in front of first slip with the score 94 for 2.

Thomas survived an early examination against the swinging new ball to raise a fluent half-century from 75 deliveries with eight boundaries. He found a willing ally in new recruit Nicholls, the New Zealand Test batter sweeping to good effect against Simon Harmer's offspin as the home side reached lunch well-placed on 134 for 2.

In need of a wicket, Essex were left to rue their profligacy when Harmer found the edge and Pepper put down a chance to hand Nicholls a life on 43. Somerset made them pay, the third-wicket pair raising a hundred partnership from 185 balls.

Cutting and driving fluently when the opportunity presented itself, Thomas also demonstrated solid defence and sound temperament as he closed in on his second first-class hundred, a landmark reach off 148 deliveries when he carved Harmer away behind point to register his eighth boundary.

Josh Thomas celebrates his century • Harry Trump/Getty Images

The obdurate Nicholls went to a patient 50 from 120 balls with his eighth four, shortly before Snater bowled Thomas to claim the wicket an improved afternoon bowling performance warranted. Providing reassurance thereafter, Nicholls and Abell took the score to 248 for 3 at tea.

Harmer bowled better than his figures suggested on a surface offering only occasional assistance to spin, but Nicholls and Abell looked increasingly secure on their way to collecting two batting bonus points during the final session.

Uncomplicated in his approach, Nicholls endeared himself to the Taunton crowd long before he was out four runs short of what would have been a crowd-pleasing hundred. Taking the new ball with Essex backs against the wall, Cook induced the Kiwi to chop on with the score 313 for 4.