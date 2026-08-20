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Leics vs Glamorgan, 43rd Match at Leicester, County DIV1, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
43rd Match, Leicester, August 20 - 23, 2026, County Championship Division One
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Today, 10:00 AM
1h:1m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LEI Win & Bat
GLA Win & Bat
LEI Win & Bowl
GLA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
4
GlamorganGlamorgan
8320107
10
LeicestershireLeicestershire
815072
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
RK Patel
10 M821 Runs51.31 Avg66.31 SR
OB Cox
10 M694 Runs53.38 Avg64.08 SR
KS Carlson
10 M793 Runs46.65 Avg55.14 SR
CA Ingram
10 M587 Runs36.69 Avg58.34 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
BGF Green
8 M30 Wkts3.04 Econ52.76 SR
IG Holland
8 M18 Wkts3.11 Econ71.44 SR
T van der Gugten
10 M32 Wkts2.83 Econ54.28 SR
R Hadley
8 M27 Wkts3.74 Econ44.77 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LEI
GLA
Ian Holland (c)
Allrounder
Sol Budinger 
Top order Batter
Ben Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Davey 
Bowler
Stephen Eskinazi 
Top order Batter
Joey Evison 
Allrounder
Alex Green 
Bowler
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Sheridon Gumbs 
-
Lewis Hill 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Nick Kelly 
Top order Batter
Ben Mike 
Bowling Allrounder
Ajaz Patel 
Bowler
Rishi Patel 
Middle order Batter
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Scriven 
Allrounder
Yadvinder Singh 
Bowler
Jonathan Tattersall 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jake Weatherald 
Opening Batter
Sam Wood 
Bowler
Match details
GroundGrace Road, Leicester
Series
County Championship Division One
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
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