Leics vs Glamorgan, 43rd Match at Leicester, County DIV1, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
LEI Win & Bat
GLA Win & Bat
LEI Win & Bowl
GLA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
LEI
10 M•821 Runs•51.31 Avg•66.31 SR
LEI
10 M•694 Runs•53.38 Avg•64.08 SR
GLA
10 M•793 Runs•46.65 Avg•55.14 SR
GLA
10 M•587 Runs•36.69 Avg•58.34 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
LEI
8 M•30 Wkts•3.04 Econ•52.76 SR
LEI
8 M•18 Wkts•3.11 Econ•71.44 SR
10 M•32 Wkts•2.83 Econ•54.28 SR
GLA
8 M•27 Wkts•3.74 Econ•44.77 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
Match details
GroundGrace Road, Leicester
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News