Abbott, Neal put Hampshire on top but Yorkshire fight back

Hampshire 60 for 4 (Hill 3-4) trail Yorkshire 173 (Abbott 4-17, Neal 3-50) by 113 runs

New father Kyle Abbott mixed wickets with frugality as Hampshire ran through Yorkshire in their Rothesay County Championship relegation fight at Utilita Bowl.

Abbott became a dad for the second time last week - a second son to join his two-year-old - and celebrated with 4 for 17 in 18 overs. He was backed up by Andrew Neal , who took his first three Championship wickets, and Eddie Jack 's two-for as Yorkshire were bowled out for 173.

George Hill then did his Abbott impression with outstanding eight-over figures of 3 for 4 as Hampshire slumped to 60 for 4, ending the day trailing by 113 runs.

This match could have a strong bearing on who gets relegated from Division One, with Hampshire 17 points off Yorkshire and the two teams straddling the relegation zone.

Yorkshire chose to bat on a hard, used pitch, more in looking ahead to some fourth-innings spin rather than to benefit them in the short term. Even still, they wouldn't have expected what Abbott served in their direction.

The South African set the tone with a voracious leg-before appeal with the first ball of the day to bring the curtain down on a breathtaking opening spell of nine overs, seven maidens, 2 for 3.

It was a masterclass of building pressure, with the rare sight of wicketkeeper Ben Brown standing up to him, as he pinned Will Luxton lbw and found the edge of Sam Whiteman. That took him to 50 career wickets against Yorkshire, including a 10-for in the reverse fixture in April.

Jack replaced him to dismiss Adam Lyth with his fourth delivery, wonderfully set up with three balls moving away before pulling one back into the left-hander. Abbott's second over mimicked the template of his first by again picking up a pair of wickets, to go with very few runs. This next six returned 2 for 4.

Matthew Revis - who had put on 55 with James Wharton to put some respectability on the scoreboard - and Jonny Bairstow were both lbw. But that is where Abbott's wicket-taking ended, as left-arm spinner Neal took centre stage.

Neal, in his second Championship appearance, has been tasked with replacing the red-ball-retired Liam Dawson, and he more than proved he was up to the task. Leaning into his rhythmic precision, his slight variations drew mistakes from the batters: Wharton was beaten on the outside edge, Hill caught and bowled, and Championship debutant Jafer Chohan lbw to one which kept low.

With Jack getting Ben Coad caught behind during Neal's wizardry, Hampshire were halfway through preparing to bat, but the 10th wicket had other ideas.

Dom Bess took the lead in a 53-run stand with Ben Cliff, and finally took an Abbott delivery to the boundary with a scoop. Sonny Baker ended the innings with a ferocious bouncer to Cliff, leaving Bess unbeaten on 40.

Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins were given 26 overs to survive - with six overs lost to brief rain breaks throughout the day - but the former only lasted 10. Coad broke through, with Bairstow taking a sharp take up to the stumps, but it was Hill who took the Abbott role.