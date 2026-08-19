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Kings vs Amazon, 11th Match at Gros Islet, CPL, Aug 19 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
11th Match (N), Gros Islet, August 19, 2026, Caribbean Premier League
Summary
Bet
Commentary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SLK Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bat
SLK Win & Bowl
GAW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
3
St Lucia KingsSt Lucia Kings
42204-0.317
4
Guyana Amazon WarriorsGuyana Amazon Warriors
110022.479
Recent Performance
Match centre 

Hi ardent cricket lovers from all over the globe, and especially our followers in the Caribbean, welcome to another episode of CPL 2026. St Lucia Kings will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors at Gros Islet. We are now well into the tournament and the stakes are beginning to rise slowly. With the table taking shape and every result carrying greater weight, teams can no longer afford to leave too much on the table. Momentum, consistency and the ability to handle pressure will become significant as the race for the playoffs intensifies. Both sides have plenty of firepower in their line-ups, but at this stage of the competition, it is about more than just individual brilliance. Execution under pressure and the ability to seize big moments could make all the difference. With plenty at stake, we should be in for another cracking CPL contest. Toss and team news coming up soon

Saint Lucia Kings sit in third place on the table with two wins and as many losses, while Guyana Amazon Warriors are the only team to have played just a solitary game, which they won convincingly, so they are still warming up to the tournament

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Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
6 M244 Runs48.8 Avg184.84 SR
RL Chase
10 M222 Runs31.71 Avg136.19 SR
Q Sampson
9 M195 Runs24.38 Avg144.44 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
5 M177 Runs35.4 Avg182.47 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
RL Chase
10 M14 Wkts6.82 Econ14.57 SR
MW Forde
4 M7 Wkts11.71 Econ11.71 SR
D Pretorius
10 M16 Wkts8.21 Econ13.25 SR
Mohammad Nabi
6 M14 Wkts5.18 Econ9.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SLK
GAW
Roston Chase (c)
Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Ackeem Auguste 
Top order Batter
Joshua Bishop 
Bowler
McKenny Clarke 
Bowler
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Keon Gaston 
Bowler
Amari Goodridge 
Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Johann Jeremiah 
Top order Batter
Damion Joachim 
Bowler
Darren Nedd 
Allrounder
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Kamil Pooran 
Opening Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Match details
GroundDaren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Series
Caribbean Premier League
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days19 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Deighton Butler
West Indies
Ryan Banwarie
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
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