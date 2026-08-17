De Kock, Rutherford, spinners script Tridents' second straight win

Mujeeb then had Charith Asalanka caught at deep midwicket - with a juggling catch from Rutherford - in the 13th over, and Auguste lost his stumps to Motie in the next. With 50 required from 24, it was all downhill for Kings from there, as they continued to lose wickets. A few boundaries at the end, from Amari Goodridge and Forde, only reduced their margin of defeat.