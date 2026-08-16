Kings vs Tridents, 9th Match at Gros Islet, CPL, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SLK Win & Bat
BR Win & Bat
SLK Win & Bowl
BR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
SLK
7 M•312 Runs•52 Avg•176.27 SR
SLK
10 M•203 Runs•33.83 Avg•134.43 SR
8 M•332 Runs•55.33 Avg•140.67 SR
10 M•232 Runs•33.14 Avg•141.46 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
SLK
10 M•13 Wkts•6.82 Econ•15.69 SR
SLK
3 M•6 Wkts•11.53 Econ•10.66 SR
BR
9 M•17 Wkts•7.06 Econ•12.35 SR
9 M•14 Wkts•8.46 Econ•15.35 SR
Squad
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
Series
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days16 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee
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