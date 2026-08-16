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Kings vs Tridents, 9th Match at Gros Islet, CPL, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
9th Match (N), Gros Islet, August 16, 2026, Caribbean Premier League
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings

#1

Barbados Tridents FlagBarbados Tridents

#3

Today, 11:00 PM
2h:2m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SLK Win & Bat
BR Win & Bat
SLK Win & Bowl
BR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
1
St Lucia KingsSt Lucia Kings
32104-0.232
3
Barbados TridentsBarbados Tridents
110020.250
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
7 M312 Runs52 Avg176.27 SR
RL Chase
10 M203 Runs33.83 Avg134.43 SR
BA King
8 M332 Runs55.33 Avg140.67 SR
SE Rutherford
10 M232 Runs33.14 Avg141.46 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
RL Chase
10 M13 Wkts6.82 Econ15.69 SR
MW Forde
3 M6 Wkts11.53 Econ10.66 SR
DR Sams
9 M17 Wkts7.06 Econ12.35 SR
RR Simmonds
9 M14 Wkts8.46 Econ15.35 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SLK
BR
Roston Chase (c)
Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Ackeem Auguste 
Top order Batter
Joshua Bishop 
Bowler
McKenny Clarke 
Bowler
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Keon Gaston 
Bowler
Amari Goodridge 
Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Johann Jeremiah 
Top order Batter
Damion Joachim 
Bowler
Darren Nedd 
Allrounder
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Kamil Pooran 
Opening Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Match details
GroundDaren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Series
Caribbean Premier League
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days16 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
West Indies
Ryan Banwarie
TV Umpire
West Indies
Deighton Butler
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
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