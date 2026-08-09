Narine's 4-1-7-3 downs Patriots in rain-hit match

Rain delayed the start of the game after TKR opted to bowl but nothing could delay Narine getting a grip on the Patriots innings. Opening the bowling with Akeal Hosein, Narine struck twice on consecutive deliveries to remove Andre Fletcher and Kyle Mayers. He turned the ball away from Fletcher to induce an outside edge for slip and then switched to around the wicket to turn the ball into Mayers to trap him lbw. In his next over, Narine also had Alick Athanaze cut one off the edge to slip for a duck, getting the decision in his favour with the help of a review.