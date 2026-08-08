Akeal Hosein, Trinbago Knight Riders Captain: Great feeling. Much more so to have, you know, such a young team with new faces to put on that sort of bowling performance. Really happy. We had our doubts, but with that being said, I think it was just experience that really took part, that made them, you know, end up in that situation. Sunil Narine opening bowling, it's probably a shocker to them, but such a world-class player, you know, you're going to expect those sort of performances from him. Yes, yes, very proud of them. I thought what stood out today for those two, I think they were disciplined. A lot of times as fast bowlers or as bowlers on the whole, we believe that there's only one method of getting wickets. And it's clear to see that they came on today, you know, they were defensive most of the times when a new batter came in. We had discussions if we were going to attack the stumps or attack the pads or be aggressive. And just for a couple balls, and after that, you know, we go straight back to the team plan, which is either to go wide or to stay really straight. And, you know, they did that exactly. They did that perfectly. It's early in the tournament, you know, Josh wasn't too well to start with. But, that was a great effort from him. But with that being said, we didn't want to push him too far and then, you know, something happen, he pulled something. We thought it best as a unit, as a team, to pull him out. And, you know, in these games, it could be tricky. You want to try and be as clinical as possible. Net run rate does play a factor in the Caribbean with a lot of rain around. So all those were factors that led to us pulling out Josh and trying to get the game finished as quickly as possible. But nonetheless, Josh did a brilliant job. He did what we needed at that point in time. And, you know, we just decided to safeguard and bring him off. Ah, yes, we're definitely looking forward to those guys coming back. I mean, seniority, experience, world-class players, world-class performance. You always want those guys in your team. But I think we can be a really proud group today that our bench is very strong as well. Our bench may not have experience but our bench has discipline. And I think that's all you really need in this game. Names don't really play cricket. It's, you know, what you do on the day and how you work on the day. And these boys did exactly that. They showed that they're capable, they have the talent, they have the skill, and most of all, they have the mindset and the discipline to go out there and execute and do whatever the team needs.