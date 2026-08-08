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Patriots vs Trinbago, 2nd Match at Kingstown, CPL, Aug 08 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match (N), Kingstown, August 08, 2026, Caribbean Premier League

Trinbago won by 19 runs (DLS method)

sunil-narine
Player Of The Match
Sunil Narine
, TKR
3/7
sunil-narine
Cricinfo's MVP
Sunil Narine
, TKR
73.92 ptsImpact List
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What will be the toss result?
STKNP Win & Bat
26%
TKR Win & Bat
33%
STKNP Win & Bowl
14%
TKR Win & Bowl
26%
961 votes
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Narine's 4-1-7-3 downs Patriots in rain-hit match

Narine's 4-1-7-3 downs Patriots in rain-hit match

Patriots could post only 109 for 9 before rain shortened the TKR chase and declared them winners

09-Aug-2026 • 3 hrs agoCricinfo staff
Match centre Scores :  Ranjith P •  Comms :  Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots1 Inn
109/9(20 overs)
Kevin Wickham
38 (44)
Sunil Narine
3/7 (4)
Johnson Charles
21 (25)
Terrance Hinds
3/33 (4)
Trinbago Knight Riders2 Inn
94/2(15 overs)
Matthew Breetzke
*35 (35)
Jason Holder
1/13 (3)
Joshua Da Silva
*18 (22)
Waqar Salamkheil
1/18 (3)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Sunil Narine
TKR73.92-3/7
Kevin Wickham
STKNP48.1548.15-
Matthew Breetzke
TKR29.0529.05-
Jason Holder
STKNP27.542.351/13
Terrance Hinds
TKR27.33-3/33
View full list
Over15
2 runs
TKR 94/2CRR: 6.26
JU Goolie 2 (5b)MP Breetzke 35 (35b 1x4 1x6)
JO Holder3-0-13-1

Jason Holder, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Captain: Not easy to bat on, not easy to start on. I think it's a wicket that you need to spend some time on in order to accumulate some runs. Maybe in hindsight, we probably should have just settled for in and around 130, 140. I'd be content with that. I felt that might have been, you know, good enough. But it's tough, you know, when you're trying to set a total in a new tournament, you know, expecting the wicket to be probably a little bit truer, but unfortunately it wasn't. No, we saw a lot of positives today. I felt we bowled really well. Kevin obviously batted well as well. You know, a few boys looked apart for short periods of time. So, I mean, still early days, you know, just one game. Yeah, hard to really decipher a lot from a performance like this, but I think still a lot of learning to be had. For me, to me, the most impressive thing about him today, especially, is how composed he was, you know. He never looked flustered. For a young player, that's a high-quality sign, you know, just for him just to continue from strength to strength. He seemed pretty calm. He has his strokes. He's shown that over the last couple of years as well too. So, just hopefully, you know, this will be the start of really good things for him going forward in this season.

Akeal Hosein, Trinbago Knight Riders Captain: Great feeling. Much more so to have, you know, such a young team with new faces to put on that sort of bowling performance. Really happy. We had our doubts, but with that being said, I think it was just experience that really took part, that made them, you know, end up in that situation. Sunil Narine opening bowling, it's probably a shocker to them, but such a world-class player, you know, you're going to expect those sort of performances from him. Yes, yes, very proud of them. I thought what stood out today for those two, I think they were disciplined. A lot of times as fast bowlers or as bowlers on the whole, we believe that there's only one method of getting wickets. And it's clear to see that they came on today, you know, they were defensive most of the times when a new batter came in. We had discussions if we were going to attack the stumps or attack the pads or be aggressive. And just for a couple balls, and after that, you know, we go straight back to the team plan, which is either to go wide or to stay really straight. And, you know, they did that exactly. They did that perfectly. It's early in the tournament, you know, Josh wasn't too well to start with. But, that was a great effort from him. But with that being said, we didn't want to push him too far and then, you know, something happen, he pulled something. We thought it best as a unit, as a team, to pull him out. And, you know, in these games, it could be tricky. You want to try and be as clinical as possible. Net run rate does play a factor in the Caribbean with a lot of rain around. So all those were factors that led to us pulling out Josh and trying to get the game finished as quickly as possible. But nonetheless, Josh did a brilliant job. He did what we needed at that point in time. And, you know, we just decided to safeguard and bring him off. Ah, yes, we're definitely looking forward to those guys coming back. I mean, seniority, experience, world-class players, world-class performance. You always want those guys in your team. But I think we can be a really proud group today that our bench is very strong as well. Our bench may not have experience but our bench has discipline. And I think that's all you really need in this game. Names don't really play cricket. It's, you know, what you do on the day and how you work on the day. And these boys did exactly that. They showed that they're capable, they have the talent, they have the skill, and most of all, they have the mindset and the discipline to go out there and execute and do whatever the team needs.

Sunil Narine, Player of the Match: Think the plans came out and the execution was on point. I think we had a good meeting, a good chat, and obviously tried to attack in the powerplay and try to pick up wickets. And I think we did that well as a team...and obviously we are not strong in our seam department due to experience. But I think we still have a great bowling unit and I think just continuation is something that he adds, and I think they're trying to go there and contribute whenever possible. Yeah, I think it was very spin-friendly. I think you could have missed for shorter. It was a bit slow and more spin as well, so you could have attacked a little more. Definitely very good to start with a win, especially away from home. You come here not sure what to expect, and I think the guys were still keen and, looking at the game yesterday, have a game plan and mindset already.

11:22pm: The rain has started to come down heavily. The umpires take off the bails and the covers are being drawn out quickly. Another delay; hopefully a shorter one. More frustrating for TKR, who were eyeing a win and would have liked to wrap it up earlier to give their NRR a big boost. But the bowling has been tight and it hasn't been a free-flowing, smooth day for the batters of either side. Original cut-off time is 11:07pm and TKR are ahead on the DLS so they end up collecting their first two points and we won't wait any longer for a result of this game. Fair outcome. Given the wickets in hand and their dominant grip on the game, they were the deserved winners. The rain is quite heavy and Knight Riders have won by 19 runs, starting their campaign in triumphant fashion in this brand-new season. Patriots had a small total to defend, failing miserably after a top-order collapse. Wickham showed some resistance and Charles added a sluggish 21, but other than that, there were no quick innings apart from Nedd's 18. Narine, Hosein, Drakes and Hinds all wreaked havoc and were on top of their game. They used the conditions perfectly and never allowed Patriots to get back into the contest. They kept things tight with the ball but with such an unimposing total to defend, it was always going to be tough

14.6
Holder to Goolie, no run

Around the wicket, gem of a yorker tailing into middle, keeps it out into the leg-side with a jam of the bat to Holder

14.5
1lb
Holder to Breetzke, 1 leg bye

Slower on a length with width, shuffles across his stumps to ramp it behind and ends up wearing on her pads; the ball caroms over in front of square on the off-side

14.4
Holder to Breetzke, no run

Over the wicket, tad short, kicks and scream off the surface on off, attempts a pull and gets late in execution as the ball deflects towards cover-point, took off alarmingly off the pitch

14.3
1
Holder to Goolie, 1 run

Hits another searing short one outside off, able to guide it off the upper part of the blade to deep third

14.2
Holder to Goolie, no run

Around, bumper wide of off, unable to connect on the upper-cut; was keen on swatting it away

14.1
Holder to Goolie, no run

Around the wicket, touch short on irksome off-stump line, opens the face and steers it away to point and start-stops down the pitch, direct hit would have been curtains at batter's end

Over14
4 runsNeed 18 from 36b
TKR 92/2CRR: 6.57  RRR: 3.00
MP Breetzke 35 (33b 1x4 1x6)JU Goolie 1 (1b)
N Bidaisee2-0-7-0
13.6
Bidaisee to Breetzke, no run

Over the wicket, tossed and bowls it tight at the stumps, scuffs a drive back to the bowler

13.5
1
Bidaisee to Goolie, 1 run

Around the wicket, bowled fuller and shaping in from outside off, pushed to long-on

13.4
1
Bidaisee to Breetzke, 1 run

Floated up on a length and follows him, driven through the line to long-on

13.3
Bidaisee to Breetzke, no run

Fuller and drifting in, touch too straight, eased to midwicket inside the ring

13.2
Bidaisee to Breetzke, no run

That didn't rose at all, fuller on middle, somehow manages to flick it leg-side

13.1
2
Bidaisee to Breetzke, 2 runs

Maneuvers it along the carpet towards deep midwicket and hustles for a couple

Over13
14 runsNeed 22 from 42b
TKR 88/2CRR: 6.76  RRR: 3.14
MP Breetzke 32 (28b 1x4 1x6)
OC McCoy2-0-22-0
12.6
1
McCoy to Breetzke, 1 run

Wide yorker length inside the tramline, leans out and stabs it to deep cover-point. Fatigues and burned out in conditions, decided to retire out

Joshua Da Silva retired hurt 18 (22b 0x4 0x6) SR: 81.81
12.5
1
McCoy to Da Silva, 1 run

Touch short and angling across off, given some width, opens the face and nurdles it away to deep wide third

12.4
1
McCoy to Breetzke, 1 run

Fraction short and stumps-to-stumps on this occasion, wristy flick square of midwicket for a run

12.4
1w
McCoy to Breetzke, 1 wide

Good length and down the leg side, wide signalled

12.3
McCoy to Breetzke, no run

Content to block it back to the bowler on this occasion

12.2
6
McCoy to Breetzke, SIX runs

Dug in short, well-directed lifter but he takes it on, goes for a hook and gets a big top-edge that flies over the keeper's head and goes all the way, clears the rope

12.1
4
McCoy to Breetzke, FOUR runs

That will race away to the fence! Short and plugging away outside off, throws his bat at it and cuts it hard, beats deep third, disappeared and mixed into the rope

Over12
3 runsNeed 36 from 48b
TKR 74/2CRR: 6.16  RRR: 4.50
J Da Silva 17 (21b)MP Breetzke 20 (23b)
N Bidaisee1-0-3-0
11.6
Bidaisee to Da Silva, no run

Bowls quick and onto him as he goes down and takes shape for a mighty slog sweep, struggling with dehydration and denies the option of getting retired hurt, humid conditions

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
KO Wickham
38 runs (44)
2 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
9 runs
1 four0 six
Control
76%
MP Breetzke
35 runs (35)
1 four1 six
Productive shot
cut shot
9 runs
1 four0 six
Control
73%
Best performances - bowlers
SP Narine
O
4
M
1
R
7
W
3
ECO
1.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
T Hinds
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
3
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundArnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
TossTrinbago Knight Riders, elected to field first
Series
Caribbean Premier League
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Trinbago
Sunil Narine
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days8 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
T20 debut
Dexter Sween
Dexter Sween
Umpires
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
DRS
West Indies
Ryan Banwarie
DRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Deighton Butler
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
PointsTrinbago Knight Riders 2, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 0
Win Probability
TKR 96.74%
STKNPTKR
100%50%100%STKNP InningsTKR Innings

Over 15 • TKR 94/2

Trinbago won by 19 runs (DLS method)
Match CoverageSee all