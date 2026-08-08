Jason Holder, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Captain: Not easy to bat on, not easy to start on. I think it's a wicket that you need to spend some time on in order to accumulate some runs. Maybe in hindsight, we probably should have just settled for in and around 130, 140. I'd be content with that. I felt that might have been, you know, good enough. But it's tough, you know, when you're trying to set a total in a new tournament, you know, expecting the wicket to be probably a little bit truer, but unfortunately it wasn't. No, we saw a lot of positives today. I felt we bowled really well. Kevin obviously batted well as well. You know, a few boys looked apart for short periods of time. So, I mean, still early days, you know, just one game. Yeah, hard to really decipher a lot from a performance like this, but I think still a lot of learning to be had. For me, to me, the most impressive thing about him today, especially, is how composed he was, you know. He never looked flustered. For a young player, that's a high-quality sign, you know, just for him just to continue from strength to strength. He seemed pretty calm. He has his strokes. He's shown that over the last couple of years as well too. So, just hopefully, you know, this will be the start of really good things for him going forward in this season.
Akeal Hosein, Trinbago Knight Riders Captain: Great feeling. Much more so to have, you know, such a young team with new faces to put on that sort of bowling performance. Really happy. We had our doubts, but with that being said, I think it was just experience that really took part, that made them, you know, end up in that situation. Sunil Narine opening bowling, it's probably a shocker to them, but such a world-class player, you know, you're going to expect those sort of performances from him. Yes, yes, very proud of them. I thought what stood out today for those two, I think they were disciplined. A lot of times as fast bowlers or as bowlers on the whole, we believe that there's only one method of getting wickets. And it's clear to see that they came on today, you know, they were defensive most of the times when a new batter came in. We had discussions if we were going to attack the stumps or attack the pads or be aggressive. And just for a couple balls, and after that, you know, we go straight back to the team plan, which is either to go wide or to stay really straight. And, you know, they did that exactly. They did that perfectly. It's early in the tournament, you know, Josh wasn't too well to start with. But, that was a great effort from him. But with that being said, we didn't want to push him too far and then, you know, something happen, he pulled something. We thought it best as a unit, as a team, to pull him out. And, you know, in these games, it could be tricky. You want to try and be as clinical as possible. Net run rate does play a factor in the Caribbean with a lot of rain around. So all those were factors that led to us pulling out Josh and trying to get the game finished as quickly as possible. But nonetheless, Josh did a brilliant job. He did what we needed at that point in time. And, you know, we just decided to safeguard and bring him off. Ah, yes, we're definitely looking forward to those guys coming back. I mean, seniority, experience, world-class players, world-class performance. You always want those guys in your team. But I think we can be a really proud group today that our bench is very strong as well. Our bench may not have experience but our bench has discipline. And I think that's all you really need in this game. Names don't really play cricket. It's, you know, what you do on the day and how you work on the day. And these boys did exactly that. They showed that they're capable, they have the talent, they have the skill, and most of all, they have the mindset and the discipline to go out there and execute and do whatever the team needs.
Sunil Narine, Player of the Match: Think the plans came out and the execution was on point. I think we had a good meeting, a good chat, and obviously tried to attack in the powerplay and try to pick up wickets. And I think we did that well as a team...and obviously we are not strong in our seam department due to experience. But I think we still have a great bowling unit and I think just continuation is something that he adds, and I think they're trying to go there and contribute whenever possible. Yeah, I think it was very spin-friendly. I think you could have missed for shorter. It was a bit slow and more spin as well, so you could have attacked a little more. Definitely very good to start with a win, especially away from home. You come here not sure what to expect, and I think the guys were still keen and, looking at the game yesterday, have a game plan and mindset already.
11:22pm: The rain has started to come down heavily. The umpires take off the bails and the covers are being drawn out quickly. Another delay; hopefully a shorter one. More frustrating for TKR, who were eyeing a win and would have liked to wrap it up earlier to give their NRR a big boost. But the bowling has been tight and it hasn't been a free-flowing, smooth day for the batters of either side. Original cut-off time is 11:07pm and TKR are ahead on the DLS so they end up collecting their first two points and we won't wait any longer for a result of this game. Fair outcome. Given the wickets in hand and their dominant grip on the game, they were the deserved winners. The rain is quite heavy and Knight Riders have won by 19 runs, starting their campaign in triumphant fashion in this brand-new season. Patriots had a small total to defend, failing miserably after a top-order collapse. Wickham showed some resistance and Charles added a sluggish 21, but other than that, there were no quick innings apart from Nedd's 18. Narine, Hosein, Drakes and Hinds all wreaked havoc and were on top of their game. They used the conditions perfectly and never allowed Patriots to get back into the contest. They kept things tight with the ball but with such an unimposing total to defend, it was always going to be tough