McKenzie, Russell give Kingsmen first victory of the season

Jamaica Kingsmen 183 for 5 (McKenzie 69, Hendricks 37, Tariq 3-21) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 182 for 6 (Pollard 44, Pooran 44, Hunain 2-31) by five wickets

It was a cat-and-mouse innings. McKenzie's effort left Kingsmen with only another 90 runs to get in 13 overs with nine wickets in hand. But TKR hit back through some economical bowling from their spinners Sunil Narine, Usman Tariq , who took three wickets, and Akeal Hosein, and also Kieron Pollard . Kingsmen managed just 36 runs for the loss of three wickets in the next eight overs and needed 54 from 30, before Russell and Powell counterattacked with 45 runs in just two overs.

They combined to bash five fours and three sixes in that period, and although Terrance Hinds got Russell for 27 off 15, Powell (29* from 22) saw the chase through.

Earlier, Kingsmen had asked TKR to bat, and restricted them to just 69 runs in the first ten overs. Colin Munro struggled to score only 16 in 26 balls, while Alex Hales got 29 from 21. But Pollard flipped the script by launching Vitel Lawes for 4, 6, 6, 6 in the 13th over. Nicholas Pooran joined the fun by smashing two sixes off Odean Smith next over.