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Kingsmen vs Trinbago, 8th Match at Kingston, CPL, Aug 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
8th Match (N), Kingston, August 15, 2026, Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders

#3

Jamaica Kingsmen FlagJamaica Kingsmen

#7

Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Kingsmen chose to field

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Commentary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
JAK Win & Bat
28%
TKR Win & Bat
29%
JAK Win & Bowl
17%
TKR Win & Bowl
26%
744 votes
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
3
Trinbago Knight RidersTrinbago Knight Riders
110021.267
7
Jamaica KingsmenJamaica Kingsmen
30300-1.000
Recent Performance
Match centre Scores :  Harshith Gowda •  Comms :  Rvel Zahid •  Ground time: 18:44

Jamaica Kingsmen have won the toss and elected to bowl

Teams

Trinbago Knight Riders: Nicholas Pooran(c & wk), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Breetzke, Jyd Goolie, Kieron Pollard, Terrance Hinds, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Nathan Edwards

Jamaica Kingsmen: Rovman Powell (c), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Hunain Shah, Reeza Hendricks, Keacy Carty, Kirk McKenzie, Hassan Khan, Andre Russell, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Vitel Lawes

Odean Smith comes in place of Jediah Blades, three changes for Trinbago.

Raj: "Not sure what the Kingsmen owners were thinking when they branded this team, I have a lot of friends in Kingston, Trewlarny and Ocho Rios - they feel like this Kingsmen team has absolutely zero "Jamaican-ness" to it. "

Hello, lovely people! How are you doing on this Saturday evening? We've got some riveting cricket action coming your way, as the reigning champions, Trinbago Knight Riders, square off against Jamaica Kingmen in Kingston. Toss and team sheets coming up imminently

Kingsmen have hit an iceberg and are unable to navigate through choppy waters, hitting a lean patch as they have lost all three of their games so far and are desperate for a win. Meanwhile, Trinbago have played only one game so far and started their quest for another trophy with a 19-run win in a rain-truncated affair against the Patriots

Arnold Sookoo: "Jamaica is not fully prepared for CPL 2026, great Team with Lots of Talent but just cannot fired presently."

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Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
N Pooran
9 M346 Runs49.43 Avg136.22 SR
AD Hales
10 M278 Runs34.75 Avg125.22 SR
R Powell
3 M109 Runs36.33 Avg139.74 SR
RR Hendricks
3 M84 Runs28 Avg140 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
SP Narine
10 M12 Wkts5.1 Econ20 SR
Usman Tariq
7 M12 Wkts7.22 Econ13.08 SR
AD Russell
3 M5 Wkts9.7 Econ12 SR
KMA Paul
3 M3 Wkts7.89 Econ18 SR
Playing XI
TKR
JAK
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Nicholas Pooran † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Breetzke 
Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Jyd Goolie 
Batter
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Usman Tariq 
Bowler
Match details
GroundSabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
TossJamaica Kingsmen, elected to field first
Series
Caribbean Premier League
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days15 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Chris Wright
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
TV Umpire
West Indies
Carl Tuckett
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Gregory Brathwaite
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
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