Jamaica Kingsmen have won the toss and elected to bowl
Teams
Trinbago Knight Riders: Nicholas Pooran(c & wk), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Breetzke, Jyd Goolie, Kieron Pollard, Terrance Hinds, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Nathan Edwards
Jamaica Kingsmen: Rovman Powell (c), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Hunain Shah, Reeza Hendricks, Keacy Carty, Kirk McKenzie, Hassan Khan, Andre Russell, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Vitel Lawes
Odean Smith comes in place of Jediah Blades, three changes for Trinbago.
Raj: "Not sure what the Kingsmen owners were thinking when they branded this team, I have a lot of friends in Kingston, Trewlarny and Ocho Rios - they feel like this Kingsmen team has absolutely zero "Jamaican-ness" to it. "
Hello, lovely people! How are you doing on this Saturday evening? We've got some riveting cricket action coming your way, as the reigning champions, Trinbago Knight Riders, square off against Jamaica Kingmen in Kingston. Toss and team sheets coming up imminently
Kingsmen have hit an iceberg and are unable to navigate through choppy waters, hitting a lean patch as they have lost all three of their games so far and are desperate for a win. Meanwhile, Trinbago have played only one game so far and started their quest for another trophy with a 19-run win in a rain-truncated affair against the Patriots
Arnold Sookoo: "Jamaica is not fully prepared for CPL 2026, great Team with Lots of Talent but just cannot fired presently."