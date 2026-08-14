Nabi four-for and Hope 56* give Amazon Warriors winning start

Guyana Amazon Warriors 118 for 4 (Hope 56*, Russell 2-12) beat Jamaica Kingsmen 117 (Hendricks 40, Nabi 4-22, Shamar Joseph 2-22, Tahir 2-26) by six wickets

Amazon Warriors captain Imran Tahir opted to field and there was immediate success as Khary Pierre and Shamar Joseph struck inside the powerplay.

The only bit of resistance came when Reeza Hendricks , the top-scorer with 40 in 32 balls, and Rovman Powell, the captain, strung together a 35-run stand for the third wicket, but those runs took 24 balls to get. And once Tahir had Hendricks caught and bowled in the tenth over, Kingsmen were 61 for 3, going nowhere, and the floodgates opened.

From there to 117 all out was a matter of 9.4 overs, with Nabi front and centre of the good work with returns of 4 for 22, while Tahir and Joseph added another wicket each to their tallies.

Amazon Warriors suffered a setback straight up as Mavendra Dindyal, the 21-year-old debutant, fell first ball to Jediah Blades, but there was very little joy for Kingsmen after that.

Hope and opener Glenn Phillips added 42 for the second wicket in 31 balls, and though Andre Russell sent back Phillips and Shimron Hetmyer in the same over - the sixth - that was as good as it got for Kingsmen.