Tridents survive Russell scare to begin CPL 2026 with narrow win

Both of them were at the crease when the last over started. But a six from Russell off the third legal delivery was followed by an attempted biggie off a low full toss skewing off the bat for a catch inside the ring, and Lawes was run out next ball trying to take back the strike from Hunain Shah, who refused to run a tight single. Six was needed off the last ball, and Hunain's swing met with thin air as Tridents sneaked home.