8:30pm: Still falling incessantly but it has slowed down in pace. Fans are waiting eagerly for the rain to abate. Let's hope it clears soon. Super Sopper is out
Falcons vs Kings, 3rd Match at Kingstown, CPL, Aug 09 2026 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
|76
|48
|6
|5
|158.33
|14 (7b)
|7 (2b)
|9
|5
|0
|1
|180.00
|7 (3b)
|7 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|4
|0
|42
|0
|10.50
|8
|5
|2
|2 - 0 - 21 - 0
|3
|0
|14
|2
|4.66
|8
|1
|0
|1 - 0 - 4 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|140
|3698
|132
|33.02
|80
|488
|52
|16.27
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|53
|51
|4/13
|27.80
|179
|213
|6/12
|25.89
Touch short and gives plenty of space on off, glides it down to deep backward point and the rain has got heavier, umpires are mulling stopping play and yes they have called the covers on!
pitched up and outside off, inside-out carve over deep backward point for a six; smears it over the rope
Touch full and swirling in at middle, he whisks it away to deep midwicket for a run
Slower shorter ball with little bit of room outside off, flogged over long-off for a maximum, pounced on the slower one
Shorter and angled into the leg-stump, tries to ramp it leg-side and doesn't connect properly
Over the wicket, little bit short and outside off, driven into the covers, shy at non-striker's end
Fraction short and outside off, and opens the face to deflect it to deep backward point for a run
Tad short and touch too straight, glanced it away to deep fine, tickles it off the pads
Back of a length and curling across off, opens the face and steers it down to deep third
Hurls down a shorter delivery just outside off, runs it down to deep third for a run
Thumped hard into surface and bowls it short and outside off, sliced away past point for a run
Over the wicket, short ball, hops alarmingly off the deck and it was growing at him but he wanted to clobber it leg-side, middle-stump line, launched high into the night sky and knew he got a lot of height, Allen overan initially at midwicket then corrected himself and moved back in a jiffy to hold onto a screamer, great fielder, excellent take
Ends the over with an exclamation mark! Fuller in length and meandering across off, gets width and goes hard at it, gets thick outside edge that balloons away over third man for a four, having some drinks, it's humid out there
Good-ish length and swerving outside off, inside half of the bat and shanks it towards midwicket I reckon
Darts in a bumper and offers width, attempts to slam an upper-cut, doesn't connect
Shorter in length and gets a hint of away seam movement wide of off, tries to flay a cut and grabs fresh air
Tad short and slanting outside off, punched solidly to deep extra cover
Back of a length and outside off, slapped to cover
Punctuates the over with a fantastic six! Shot of the day so far! Too full and tries to search for the blockhole, misfires a touch and Nedd adroitly clubs it through the line and over long-off, lovely lofted shot, impeccable timing and placement
Hard length and nibbling tight at off, driven down the floor to long-on for a run
1W
1W
Over 17 • SLK 150/5Live Forecast: SLK 180