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Falcons vs Kings, 3rd Match at Kingstown, CPL, Aug 09 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Match delayed by rain
3rd Match (N), Kingstown, August 09, 2026, Caribbean Premier League

Kings chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 8.82
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 51/1 (10.20)
Live Forecast:SLK 180
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Bet
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Andries Gous* rhb
764865158.3314 (7b)7 (2b)
Matthew Forde rhb
9501180.007 (3b)7 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Jayden Seales rfm
4042010.508522 - 0 - 21 - 0
Alzarri Joseph rf
301424.668101 - 0 - 4 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
140369813233.02
804885216.27
MatWktsBBIAve
53514/1327.80
1792136/1225.89
Partnership
23 Runs, 11 B (RR: 12.54)  
Last Bat
Darren Nedd 13 (10b) 
 FOW
127/5 (15.1 Ov)
Reviews Remaining:
 
St Lucia Kings - 2 of 2, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons - 2 of 2
1
6
1
6
1
16th
8Runs
1
4lb
1
1
1
W
15th
6Runs
4
1
1
14th
14Runs
6
1
2
1
4
13th
8Runs
6
1
1
Match centre Scores :  Ranjith P •  Comms :  Rvel Zahid •  Ground time: 20:37
Over17
15 runs
SLK 150/5CRR: 8.82
AGS Gous 76 (48b 6x4 5x6)MW Forde 9 (5b 1x6)
JNT Seales4-0-42-0

8:30pm: Still falling incessantly but it has slowed down in pace. Fans are waiting eagerly for the rain to abate. Let's hope it clears soon. Super Sopper is out

16.6
1
Seales to Gous, 1 run

Touch short and gives plenty of space on off, glides it down to deep backward point and the rain has got heavier, umpires are mulling stopping play and yes they have called the covers on!

16.5
6
Seales to Gous, SIX runs

pitched up and outside off, inside-out carve over deep backward point for a six; smears it over the rope

16.4
1
Seales to Forde, 1 run

Touch full and swirling in at middle, he whisks it away to deep midwicket for a run

16.3
6
Seales to Forde, SIX runs

Slower shorter ball with little bit of room outside off, flogged over long-off for a maximum, pounced on the slower one

16.2
Seales to Forde, no run

Shorter and angled into the leg-stump, tries to ramp it leg-side and doesn't connect properly

16.1
1
Seales to Gous, 1 run

Over the wicket, little bit short and outside off, driven into the covers, shy at non-striker's end

Over16
8 runs, 1 wicket
SLK 135/5CRR: 8.43
AGS Gous 68 (45b 6x4 4x6)MW Forde 2 (2b)
AS Joseph3-0-14-2
15.6
1
Alzarri Joseph to Gous, 1 run

Fraction short and outside off, and opens the face to deflect it to deep backward point for a run

15.5
4lb
Alzarri Joseph to Gous, 4 leg byes

Tad short and touch too straight, glanced it away to deep fine, tickles it off the pads

15.4
1
Alzarri Joseph to Forde, 1 run

Back of a length and curling across off, opens the face and steers it down to deep third

15.3
1
Alzarri Joseph to Gous, 1 run

Hurls down a shorter delivery just outside off, runs it down to deep third for a run

15.2
1
Alzarri Joseph to Forde, 1 run

Thumped hard into surface and bowls it short and outside off, sliced away past point for a run

15.1
W
Alzarri Joseph to Nedd, OUT

Over the wicket, short ball, hops alarmingly off the deck and it was growing at him but he wanted to clobber it leg-side, middle-stump line, launched high into the night sky and knew he got a lot of height, Allen overan initially at midwicket then corrected himself and moved back in a jiffy to hold onto a screamer, great fielder, excellent take

Darren Nedd c Allen b Joseph 13 (10b 1x4 1x6) SR: 130
Over15
6 runs
SLK 127/4CRR: 8.46
AGS Gous 66 (42b 6x4 4x6)D Nedd 13 (9b 1x4 1x6)
JNT Seales3-0-27-0
14.6
4
Seales to Gous, FOUR runs

Ends the over with an exclamation mark! Fuller in length and meandering across off, gets width and goes hard at it, gets thick outside edge that balloons away over third man for a four, having some drinks, it's humid out there

14.5
1
Seales to Nedd, 1 run

Good-ish length and swerving outside off, inside half of the bat and shanks it towards midwicket I reckon

14.4
Seales to Nedd, no run

Darts in a bumper and offers width, attempts to slam an upper-cut, doesn't connect

14.3
Seales to Nedd, no run

Shorter in length and gets a hint of away seam movement wide of off, tries to flay a cut and grabs fresh air

14.2
1
Seales to Gous, 1 run

Tad short and slanting outside off, punched solidly to deep extra cover

14.1
Seales to Gous, no run

Back of a length and outside off, slapped to cover

Over14
14 runs
SLK 121/4CRR: 8.64
D Nedd 12 (6b 1x4 1x6)AGS Gous 61 (39b 5x4 4x6)
SK Springer2-0-20-0
13.6
6
Springer to Nedd, SIX runs

Punctuates the over with a fantastic six! Shot of the day so far! Too full and tries to search for the blockhole, misfires a touch and Nedd adroitly clubs it through the line and over long-off, lovely lofted shot, impeccable timing and placement

13.5
1
Springer to Gous, 1 run

Hard length and nibbling tight at off, driven down the floor to long-on for a run

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Worm
Kings
Current batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
AGS Gous
76 runs (48)
6 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
steered
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
85%
MW Forde
9 runs (5)
0 four1 six
Productive shot
cut shot
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
80%
Current bowlers
JNT Seales
O
4
M
0
R
42
W
0
ECO
10.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
AS Joseph
O
3
M
0
R
14
W
2
ECO
4.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoSt Lucia Kings
AGS GousK Pooran
9 (7)
23 (13)
14 (6)
AGS GousAWJ Auguste
27 (14)
45 (34)
18 (20)
AGS GousJ Andrew
12 (7)
17 (14)
5 (7)
RL ChaseAGS Gous
10 (6)
14 (10)
3 (4)
AGS GousD Nedd
15 (10)
28 (20)
13 (10)
AGS GousMW Forde
10 (6)
23* (11)
9 (5)
View more stats
Match details
GroundArnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
TossSt Lucia Kings, elected to bat first
Series
Caribbean Premier League
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days9 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
T20 debut
Darren Nedd
Darren Nedd
Kamil Pooran
Kamil Pooran
Umpires
West Indies
Deighton Butler
West Indies
Ryan Banwarie
TV Umpire
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
Win Probability
SLK 58.77%
SLKABF
100%50%100%SLK InningsABF Innings

Over 17 • SLK 150/5

Live Forecast: SLK 180
Scoring Breakdown
KingsKings
FalconsFalcons
53/1
Power Play
-
82/4
Middle Overs
-
15/0
Final Overs
-
7
Sixes
-
14
Fours
-
98
Runs In Boundaries
-
38%
Dot balls
-
5
Runs In Extras
-
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