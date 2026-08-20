Falcons vs Patriots, 12th Match at North Sound, CPL, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ABF Win & Bat
STKNP Win & Bat
ABF Win & Bowl
STKNP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
ABF
5 M•208 Runs•52 Avg•112.43 SR
ABF
10 M•115 Runs•19.17 Avg•136.9 SR
STKNP
10 M•251 Runs•27.89 Avg•124.87 SR
STKNP
10 M•212 Runs•26.5 Avg•160.6 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
ABF
10 M•10 Wkts•8.02 Econ•21.1 SR
ABF
4 M•7 Wkts•9 Econ•12 SR
STKNP
10 M•15 Wkts•6.94 Econ•14.4 SR
STKNP
9 M•9 Wkts•8.28 Econ•21.33 SR
Squad
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
Series
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days20 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee
Caribbean Premier League News