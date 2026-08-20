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Falcons vs Patriots, 12th Match at North Sound, CPL, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
12th Match (N), North Sound, August 20, 2026, Caribbean Premier League
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ABF Win & Bat
STKNP Win & Bat
ABF Win & Bowl
STKNP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
6
Antigua and Barbuda FalconsAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
31202-0.184
7
St Kitts and Nevis PatriotsSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
31202-0.964
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
AA Jangoo
5 M208 Runs52 Avg112.43 SR
FA Allen
10 M115 Runs19.17 Avg136.9 SR
ADS Fletcher
10 M251 Runs27.89 Avg124.87 SR
JO Holder
10 M212 Runs26.5 Avg160.6 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
JNT Seales
10 M10 Wkts8.02 Econ21.1 SR
AS Joseph
4 M7 Wkts9 Econ12 SR
JO Holder
10 M15 Wkts6.94 Econ14.4 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
9 M9 Wkts8.28 Econ21.33 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
ABF
STKNP
Moeen Ali (c)
Batting Allrounder
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Karima Gore 
Bowler
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joshua James 
Bowler
Amir Jangoo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Anderson Mahase 
Bowler
Milind Kumar 
Allrounder
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Anderson Phillip 
Bowler
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Shadab Khan 
Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Sufyan Moqim 
Bowler
Tajinder Singh 
Allrounder
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Match details
GroundSir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Series
Caribbean Premier League
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days20 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Chris Wright
West Indies
Gregory Brathwaite
TV Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Carl Tuckett
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
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