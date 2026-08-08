Bowlers and Tajinder give Falcons last-ball win on CPL 2026 opening night

Powell's 47 took 37 balls. Russell scored eight in ten. And it was only some late hitting from Hassan Khan (10* in six balls) and Paul (16 in six) that gave the total some respectability.

Till it came to that stutter towards the close, it was all Falcons, and in the end, Tajinder's 62 in 37 balls on his CPL debut made the difference, though Kingsmen will know it was the slowdown with the bat that might have scuttled their chances.