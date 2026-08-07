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Falcons vs Kingsmen, 1st Match at Kingstown, CPL, Aug 07 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
1st Match (N), Kingstown, August 07, 2026, Caribbean Premier League
Jamaica Kingsmen FlagJamaica Kingsmen

#2

167/7
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons

#1

(20 ov, T:168) 168/8

Falcons won by 2 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)

alzarri-joseph
Player Of The Match
Alzarri Joseph
, ABF
3/34
tajinder-singh
Cricinfo's MVP
Tajinder Singh
, ABF
74.02 ptsImpact List
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What will be the toss result?
ABF Win & Bat
28%
JAK Win & Bat
33%
ABF Win & Bowl
17%
JAK Win & Bowl
21%
1.4K votes
22

Fabian Allen has broken the record for playing the most T20s (22) for ABF, going past Imad Wasim

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Bowlers and Tajinder give Falcons last-ball win on CPL 2026 opening night

Bowlers and Tajinder give Falcons last-ball win on CPL 2026 opening night

Jamaica Kingsmen, the CPL debutants, scored just 59 runs through the middle-overs period to lose their grip on the game but even then it went down to the last ball

08-Aug-2026 • 8 hrs agoCricinfo staff
Match centre Scores :  Ranjith P •  Comms :  Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Jamaica Kingsmen1 Inn
167/7(20 overs)
Rovman Powell
47 (37)
Alzarri Joseph
3/34 (4)
Reeza Hendricks
42 (25)
Usama Mir
1/17 (4)
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons2 Inn
168/8(20 overs)
Tajinder Singh
62 (37)
Keemo Paul
3/29 (4)
Tim Robinson
40 (30)
Andre Russell
2/34 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Tajinder Singh
ABF74.0274.02-
Keemo Paul
JAK61.317.673/29
Usama Mir
ABF60.11- 1.181/17
Alzarri Joseph
ABF57.620.353/34
Jayden Seales
ABF46.77-1/19
View full list
Over20
6 runs, 2 wickets
ABF 168/8CRR: 8.40
SK Springer 7 (5b)AS Joseph 1 (1b)
Hunain Shah4-0-38-2

Well folks, that's all from today's coverage. Make sure to stay tuned to Cricinfo for all the latest cricket action from around the globe. Ciao!

Fabian Allen: "It was a tight call at the end, but a win is a win. The way the guys bowled and batted was a solid all-round performance, so I'm happy with that. I knew when the guys were out there that they were going to bring it home. The way the pitch played, I think it was a good wicket for batting. I think Alzarri came in with a crucial spell and bowled brilliantly, and Tajinder delivered with the bat. I'm really happy for both of them, and it was a great chase. [First game as captain and also first win] It's a great feeling to get that first win, and I'm very happy with it. Going forward, I'll keep learning from each experience."

Rovman Powell: "[Where do you feel you lost this one?] I think looking at our start as a batting group, we felt as if we were 5 to 10 runs short. 175 is definitely a winning score here. But having said that, credit has to be given to our batting unit, though as a bowling group, we struggled in the middle overs to build the pressure we needed to. [Bowling] Yeah, I'm pleased. In hindsight, maybe a few plans could have been better, but overall I think we did well. Credit has to be given to Keemo Paul and Andre Russell; tonight they were two of our standout bowlers. Fielding needs a little bit of work, but it's only the start of the competition, and there are encouraging signs for a young team. When it comes to the final over, it really wasn't our game to win, but we did well enough to push it to the very final ball. Having said that, it's important to get over the line when you get into these situations, but credit has to be given to the guys for pushing it to the very end."

Player of the Match, Alzarri Joseph: "I think it was generally just keeping it simple. The wicket gave us the information, so I just worked with what was working for me on the night. After the first over, I realized there was a bit of variable bounce and a two-paced nature to the pitch. Obviously, bowling from that end, there was a strong wind factor to my right. So if they could hit me off my left end into the wind, that would be good cricket on their part. [Vibe in the dressing room] It's pretty good. Everyone welcomed me really well, and it's always great playing for my home franchise. For me, it's just about representing them well. [Tajinder's innings] Excellent. Really and truly, he brought us back into the game after a bit of a slow start. He looked really good in the camp we had before this, so I just want him to keep going and keep building on this start. [Only four wickets last season, and already three today] So far, it's been good. I had a bit of a break before the CPL, got some time to rest up, and came here with fresh energy."

Shadow-Shell: "What a way to start the tournament. From almost coasting towards target to almost collapsing at the end to a last minute thriller!"

11:05 pm What a match! It looked like the Falcons had it comfortably in the bag, but a death-overs collapse, wickets falling in quick succession, and high-voltage drama turned it into an absolute nail-biter. Phew! What a way for the CPL to kick off its 14th season. The Falcons got off to a solid start despite losing Lewis early. Cornwall struck a few boundaries and sixes to keep the scoreboard ticking before being joined by Robinson. Once Cornwall was caught at long on, Robinson and Tajinder took charge, playing smart, sensible cricket to put on a crucial 64-run stand. Robinson eventually departed for 40 off 30, caught at long off attempting to clear the ropes against Russell. Tajinder then brought up a brilliant half-century off just 31 balls, eventually falling for a majestic 62 off 37 in the 19th over; by which point the damage was already done. Hunain Shah famously defended 6 runs in the final over back in the PSL a few months ago, but today simply wasn't his day. The bowling attack looked mostly toothless against the Falcons' lineup for the better part of the innings. Paul claimed three wickets, while Russell and Hunain picked up two apiece, but they lacked that decisive killer edge when it mattered most. Post-match presentations coming up next.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won by 2 wickets

19.6
2
Hunain Shah to Springer, 2 runs

Full and right in the blockhole, Springer digs it out off the inner half of the bat towards wide long on. Powell rushes forward to make a clean pickup, but he fumbles! The team's safest fielder, who had already taken three catches today and barely made a mistake, falters under pressure right when it matters most. Meanwhile, the batters run like their lives depend on it to complete a tight double. The Falcons' coaching staff erupts in celebration in the dugout; a massive sigh of relief as all the nervous tension finally evaporates. The Falcons got the job done in dramatic fashion, but at the end of the day, it's the two points that matter most.

2 runs needed off 1 ball.

19.5
1
Hunain Shah to Alzarri Joseph, 1 run

full toss ball on the stumps, punches off the back foot to long on for a single

Hat-trick ball. Alzarri Joseph is the next batter in.

19.4
W
Hunain Shah to Usama Mir, OUT

Straight to deep cover! Full and overpitched ball outside the off stump channel, sits down on the track and slashes this on hard and flat to the deep cover sweeper fielder stationed near the ropes

Usama Mir c Hassan Khan b Hunain Shah 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

3 needed from 3. Usama Mir is the new batter.

19.3
W
Hunain Shah to Hamilton, OUT

More twists! Low full toss ball and Hamilton gets underneath the line of the ball, hits it straight of long on. Powell sprints to his left side and holds on to it quite comfortably.

Jahmar Hamilton c Powell b Hunain Shah 3 (4b 0x4 0x6 14m) SR: 75
19.2
1
Hunain Shah to Springer, 1 run

low full toss ball steers it to long off

19.1
2
Hunain Shah to Springer, 2 runs

fuller length ball bludgeons it hard to the left of long off for a couple of runs

Hunain to bowl the last over. 6 runs needed off 6 balls

Over19
8 runs, 1 wicketNeed 6 from 6b
ABF 162/6CRR: 8.52  RRR: 6.00
SK Springer 2 (2b)JN Hamilton 3 (3b)
AD Russell4-0-34-2
18.6
1
Russell to Springer, 1 run

widish fuller length ball drills it to long off, dealing in singles now

18.5
1
Russell to Hamilton, 1 run

fuller length ball swings it away to deep midwicket

18.4
1
Russell to Springer, 1 run

low full toss ball digs it out to mid-off area

Shamar Springer is the new batter in at number 8

18.3
W
Russell to Tajinder Singh, OUT

Soft appeal for a caught behind, but Jahangir looks convinced and signals to Powell to take the review. Russell delivered a widish yorker outside off angling away, and Tajinder tried to dig it out through cover point. Ultra Edge comes up, showing a spike as the ball passes the bat, but the bat hits the ground at the exact same moment. The third umpire carefully checks the available angles before making the call and it's signaled OUT! A dramatic turn of events, and Tajinder looks absolutely gutted as he walks off.

Tajinder Singh c †Shayan Jahangir b Russell 62 (37b 7x4 1x6 61m) SR: 167.56
18.2
4
Russell to Tajinder Singh, FOUR runs

low full toss ball and Tajinder hoicks it across the line, finds the gap between long on and deep midwicket. Magnificent hitting!

18.1
1
Russell to Hamilton, 1 run

full and wide outside off, shovels it away to point area

14 runs needed off 12 balls. Here's Dre Russ.

Over18
6 runs, 1 wicketNeed 14 from 12b
ABF 154/5CRR: 8.55  RRR: 7.00
Tajinder Singh 58 (35b 6x4 1x6)JN Hamilton 1 (1b)
KMA Paul4-0-29-3
17.6
2
Paul to Tajinder Singh, 2 runs

full and offers width outside off, carves it down to deep cover for a couple of runs

17.6
1w
Paul to Tajinder Singh, 1 wide

slower bouncer but this time the square leg umpire signals a wide ball

17.5
Paul to Tajinder Singh, no run

slower bouncer on the stumps channel, tries to ramp it over the keeper's head, fails to connect

17.4
1
Paul to Hamilton, 1 run

short of a length ball pace off, pulls it across the line

Jahmar Hamilton is the new batter at number 7

17.3
W
Paul to Gore, OUT

Hassan Khan grabs a world-class catch! Paul sprays it wide outside off and Gore splices it with the outside part of the bat towards the deep backward point. Hassan Khan rushes to his left side near the ropes, dive in fully stretched and gobbles it up while in air. Top-notch effort!

Karima Gore c Hassan Khan b Paul 12 (8b 2x4 0x6 10m) SR: 150

Powell has a chat with Paul

17.2
2
Paul to Gore, 2 runs

back of a length ball swings it away behind square for a couple of runs

17.1
Paul to Gore, no run

pace off short pitched ball outside off, left alone to the keeper

Over17
19 runsNeed 20 from 18b
ABF 148/4CRR: 8.70  RRR: 6.66
Tajinder Singh 56 (33b 6x4 1x6)K Gore 10 (5b 2x4)
Hunain Shah3-0-32-0
16.6
4
Hunain Shah to Tajinder Singh, FOUR runs

Easy pickings for Tajinder! Low full toss ball and Tajinder swipes it away through the gap at square leg.

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
Tajinder Singh
62 runs (37)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
flick
17 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
88%
R Powell
47 runs (37)
2 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
16 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
80%
Best performances - bowlers
KMA Paul
O
4
M
0
R
29
W
3
ECO
7.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
AS Joseph
O
4
M
0
R
34
W
3
ECO
8.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundArnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
TossAntigua and Barbuda Falcons, elected to field first
Series
Caribbean Premier League
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Falcons
Alzarri Joseph
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days7 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
DRS
West Indies
Deighton Butler
DRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Ryan Banwarie
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
PointsAntigua and Barbuda Falcons 2, Jamaica Kingsmen 0
Win Probability
ABF 100%
JAKABF
100%50%100%JAK InningsABF Innings

Over 20 • ABF 168/8

Jahmar Hamilton c Powell b Hunain Shah 3 (4b 0x4 0x6 14m) SR: 75
W
Usama Mir c Hassan Khan b Hunain Shah 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
W
Falcons won by 2 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Match CoverageSee all