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Fabian Allen: "It was a tight call at the end, but a win is a win. The way the guys bowled and batted was a solid all-round performance, so I'm happy with that. I knew when the guys were out there that they were going to bring it home. The way the pitch played, I think it was a good wicket for batting. I think Alzarri came in with a crucial spell and bowled brilliantly, and Tajinder delivered with the bat. I'm really happy for both of them, and it was a great chase. [First game as captain and also first win] It's a great feeling to get that first win, and I'm very happy with it. Going forward, I'll keep learning from each experience."
Rovman Powell: "[Where do you feel you lost this one?] I think looking at our start as a batting group, we felt as if we were 5 to 10 runs short. 175 is definitely a winning score here. But having said that, credit has to be given to our batting unit, though as a bowling group, we struggled in the middle overs to build the pressure we needed to. [Bowling] Yeah, I'm pleased. In hindsight, maybe a few plans could have been better, but overall I think we did well. Credit has to be given to Keemo Paul and Andre Russell; tonight they were two of our standout bowlers. Fielding needs a little bit of work, but it's only the start of the competition, and there are encouraging signs for a young team. When it comes to the final over, it really wasn't our game to win, but we did well enough to push it to the very final ball. Having said that, it's important to get over the line when you get into these situations, but credit has to be given to the guys for pushing it to the very end."
Player of the Match, Alzarri Joseph: "I think it was generally just keeping it simple. The wicket gave us the information, so I just worked with what was working for me on the night. After the first over, I realized there was a bit of variable bounce and a two-paced nature to the pitch. Obviously, bowling from that end, there was a strong wind factor to my right. So if they could hit me off my left end into the wind, that would be good cricket on their part. [Vibe in the dressing room] It's pretty good. Everyone welcomed me really well, and it's always great playing for my home franchise. For me, it's just about representing them well. [Tajinder's innings] Excellent. Really and truly, he brought us back into the game after a bit of a slow start. He looked really good in the camp we had before this, so I just want him to keep going and keep building on this start. [Only four wickets last season, and already three today] So far, it's been good. I had a bit of a break before the CPL, got some time to rest up, and came here with fresh energy."
Shadow-Shell: "What a way to start the tournament. From almost coasting towards target to almost collapsing at the end to a last minute thriller!"
11:05 pm What a match! It looked like the Falcons had it comfortably in the bag, but a death-overs collapse, wickets falling in quick succession, and high-voltage drama turned it into an absolute nail-biter. Phew! What a way for the CPL to kick off its 14th season. The Falcons got off to a solid start despite losing Lewis early. Cornwall struck a few boundaries and sixes to keep the scoreboard ticking before being joined by Robinson. Once Cornwall was caught at long on, Robinson and Tajinder took charge, playing smart, sensible cricket to put on a crucial 64-run stand. Robinson eventually departed for 40 off 30, caught at long off attempting to clear the ropes against Russell. Tajinder then brought up a brilliant half-century off just 31 balls, eventually falling for a majestic 62 off 37 in the 19th over; by which point the damage was already done. Hunain Shah famously defended 6 runs in the final over back in the PSL a few months ago, but today simply wasn't his day. The bowling attack looked mostly toothless against the Falcons' lineup for the better part of the innings. Paul claimed three wickets, while Russell and Hunain picked up two apiece, but they lacked that decisive killer edge when it mattered most. Post-match presentations coming up next.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won by 2 wickets