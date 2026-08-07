Rovman Powell: "[Where do you feel you lost this one?] I think looking at our start as a batting group, we felt as if we were 5 to 10 runs short. 175 is definitely a winning score here. But having said that, credit has to be given to our batting unit, though as a bowling group, we struggled in the middle overs to build the pressure we needed to. [Bowling] Yeah, I'm pleased. In hindsight, maybe a few plans could have been better, but overall I think we did well. Credit has to be given to Keemo Paul and Andre Russell; tonight they were two of our standout bowlers. Fielding needs a little bit of work, but it's only the start of the competition, and there are encouraging signs for a young team. When it comes to the final over, it really wasn't our game to win, but we did well enough to push it to the very final ball. Having said that, it's important to get over the line when you get into these situations, but credit has to be given to the guys for pushing it to the very end."