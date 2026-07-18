Bangladesh eye series win to finish forgettable tour

Big Picture: Both teams have problems to solve

About three weeks ago, Bangladesh came to Zimbabwe on a high. They had picked up series wins against Australia (ODIs) and Pakistan (Tests). They gave their big guns a rest for the one-off Test and things have not been the same since. Bangladesh were trounced in the Test, they lost from winning positions in the ODI series, which Zimbabwe won 2-1, and could have come into this game 2-0 down. And yet, here they are, still eyeing a series win to finish the tour.

Granted, a big part of the reason for that was Zimbabwe's shockingly poor fielding in the previous game , where six chances went down, but it's meant Bangladesh can take advantage and pull off a come-from-behind victory.

For Zimbabwe, fielding will be the biggest area of concern. A little further behind will be their batting. The highest individual score and the highest partnership for them across the two games have been 44. Brian Bennett scored 44 in the first game, Milton Shumba and Sikandar Raza added 44 in the second.

While it's not the worst thing to have spurts of smaller, quicker contributions in T20s, having a player stay at the crease longer will be helpful for Zimbabwe, particularly when 170-180 have been winning totals and given their bowlers have been hitting their marks regularly.

Form guide

Zimbabwe LWLLL (last five matches, most recent first)

Bangladesh WLLLL

In the spotlight: Sikandar Raza and Rishad Hossain

When Sikandar Raza came in to bat in the second T20I, Zimbabwe were 21 for 3, chasing 187. He smashed a 12-ball 28, which ensured that they didn't surrender the game in the powerplay despite being cornered. Raza has always been a canny bowler, who can run through a spell before you blink and return thrifty figures. Combine it all with his razor-sharp focus and you have possibly the biggest match-winner in the side.

Rishad Hossain was dropped for the first T20I, and when he came back, he took a four-for, starting with the wicket of Raza. His height and the ability to turn the ball make him a legspinner who can dismiss batters when they are attacking or defending. Zimbabwe had done well against him in 2024 , giving him just five wickets in five games at an economy rate of 8.64. They'll need to do something similar, else he will dictate the game in the middle overs.

Team News: Will Nahid Rana play?

Ben Curran's wait for a T20I debut continues. He continues to have a chance given Tadiwanashe Marumani hasn't been among the runs at the top. If Curran doesn't make it, Zimbabwe might go unchanged again.

Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Ben Curran/Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Myers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Clive Madande, 8 Tashinga Musekiwa, 9 Brad Evans, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani

Nahid Rana left the field while bowling in the last game for what seemed like a side strain. If he isn't fit, Shoriful Islam could get a game.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Parvez Hossain Emon, 4 Towhid Hridoy (capt), 5 Nurul Hasan (wk), 6 Yasir Ali, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Nahid Rana/Shoriful Islam

Pitch and conditions

Pace bowlers have taken the majority of the wickets in three of the four innings so far this series, Rishad and Mahedi Hasan dominated the other. The quicks will hope there is grass on the pitch. The weather is expected to be pleasant, around 25 degrees Celsius, with no forecast of rain.

Stats and Trivia

The team winning the toss has bowled first and lost both games this series

Brad Evans is two away from reaching 50 T20I wickets

Brian Bennett is 57 away from reaching 2000 T20I runs and 64 away from Ryan Burl, the second-highest run-getter for Zimbabwe in T20Is

Quotes