Zimbabwe eye 3-0 sweep as Bangladesh seek consolation

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The disappointment of missing out on the 2023 ODI World Cup may still linger, but Zimbabwe's recent performances have strengthened belief ahead of next year's tournament, which they will co-host alongside South Africa, and Namibia.

The series has been marked by batting collapses from both sides. The difference has been Zimbabwe's pacers who have bailed their team out in both matches to keep them on the winning side. Bangladesh, despite arriving on the back of three successive ODI series wins against Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia this year, have been unable to recover from their batting failures and will be desperate to avoid a series sweep.

Form guide

Zimbabwe WWLLW (last five matches, most recent first) Bangladesh LLLWW

In the spotlight: Taskin Ahmed and Brad Evans

Taskin Ahmed has played more ODIs this year (10) than he did in 2024 and 2025, and has taken 18 wickets. While Nahid Rana has stolen the limelight with his pace, Taskin has shown he's capable of rattling the opposition's top order with his new-ball skills. He has taken two wickets in each of the first two matches, and with the Harare pitch offering bounce and movement, expect him to play a crucial role, especially in the absence of Mustafizur Rahman.

Taskin Ahmed has four wickets in two matches in this series • Zimbabwe Cricket

Brad Evans ' performances have gone under the radar but he's one of Zimbabwe's valuable allrounders. On Thursday, while Ben Curran grabbed the headlines with an unbeaten hundred, Evans chipped in with a brisk unbeaten 58 from No. 8 to lift Zimbabwe to a competitive total. He then struck twice with the ball, having picked up three wickets in the series opener. Zimbabwe will hope he can once again make an impact with both bat and ball.

Team news

Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out for four weeks with hamstring and knee injuries. He missed the second ODI and was replaced by fellow left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam. Bangladesh are likely to go with the same side.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Nurul Hasan (wk), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 7 Mosaddek Hossain , 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Nahid Rana

Zimbabwe were unchanged in the first two matches and might go with the same XI on Saturday.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Ben Curran, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Innocent Kaia, 4 Craig Ervine, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Brad Evans, 9 Newman Nyamhuri, 10 Richard Ngarava (capt), 11 Blessing Muzarabani

Pitch and conditions

The pitch has offered assistance for seamers in the first two matches of the series. Bangladesh won the toss in both games and opted to bowl first, and made use of the conditions. It may not be a high-scoring contest. Temperatures are expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius with the evening set to become cooler.