Buoyant Zimbabwe eye series win against depleted Bangladesh

Big Picture: Zimbabwe eyes another series win

Bangladesh looked down and out of ideas in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. They were chasing 171 and never looked likely to get them, with four-fors from Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani sealing a 32-run win for the hosts. Now, Zimbabwe will have a chance to complete another series win on Friday, having already beaten Bangladesh in a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series before.

Crucially for Bangladesh, this series takes place at a time when they are fielding a depleted side. They have now lost their last five T20Is, but with the next World Cup only in 2028, BCB has given NOCs to Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Hasan Mahmud to play in the Lanka Premier League. They did recall Taskin Ahmed - originally part of the LPL himself - to cover for the injured Mustafizur Rahman, and he gave away just 22 runs in an economical four-over spell.

On the other hand, a second-choice Bangladesh batting line-up needs to reckon with their high dot-ball percentage: Ngarava and Muzarabani bowled 29 among them, tying Bangladesh down in the chase with their use of bounce on a slow pitch. Bangladesh were reduced to 36 for 3 within their first four overs, and will need a bigger start from the top order in this match.

Form guide

Zimbabwe WLLLW (last five matches, most recent first)

Bangladesh LLLLL

In the spotlight: Richard Ngarava and Yasir Ali

Zimbabwe fast bowler Richard Ngarava has lived through a dream fortnight. He first made his Test and ODI captaincy debuts against Bangladesh, picking up five wickets with the red ball in hand, then claiming a brace of three-fors in the ODI series, at a bowling average of 14.33. He then rested from the third ODI, having already sealed the series 2-0. He slotted back into this T20I series - under Sikandar Raza's captaincy - with a pacey spell and 4 for 26 to his name.

Middle-order batter Yasir Ali looked to be out of Bangladesh's plans - he had not played for them in 33 months - when he received a callback for this series. Walking in to bat in the final over of the powerplay, he was the only Bangladesh batter who put up a fight in their chase. He made 54 off 38, scoring against both medium pace and spin. He was out in the 18th over, putting an end to Bangladesh's hopes, but his innings has earned him a longer chance in the middle order before Litton and Mehidy return to the side.

Team news: Will Ben Curran make his T20I debut?

Ben Curran went to the 2026 T20 World Cup as an injury replacement, but is yet to make his debut for Zimbabwe in the format. The incumbent openers are Brian Bennett - who continued his prolific T20 form with a 30-ball 44 - and Tadiwanashe Marumani. If Zimbabwe are to make any changes, it will likely be a Curran debut at some point in this series.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani/Ben Curran, 3 Dion Myers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Tashinga Musekiwa, 9 Brad Evans, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani

Yasir Ali impressed in the first T20I • Zimbabwe Cricket

Bangladesh went in with two spinners on a pitch that kept low and slow. Though their fast bowlers performed well, they might be tempted to bring in Rishad Hossain to give themselves an extra legspin option and more depth in their batting.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Parvez Hossain Emon, 4 Towhid Hridoy (capt), 5 Nurul Hasan (wk), 6 Yasir Ali, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin/Rishad Hossain, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Nahid Rana

Pitch and conditions

The Bulawayo pitch, uncharacteristically, hosted a fast-bowling clinic from Ngarava and Muzarabani in the first T20I. Part of this was down to their use of hard lengths, but the skiddy and rapid Nahid Rana nabbed 4 for 26 himself. In addition to assistance for spin, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh might look to deploy pacers and make use of early moisture on the pitch once again, with 27% humidity and temperatures in the mid-20s (Celsius) expected in the afternoon.

Stats and Trivia

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have squared off in nine bilateral T20I series, going back all the way to 2006. Out of these, Zimbabwe have only ever won one, when they trumped Bangladesh 3-2 in 2022. They now have the chance to seal their second series win against Bangladesh in this format.

When he took the field on Wednesday, Raza became just the seventh player from a Full Member nation to be more than 40 years old in a T20I.

Blessing Muzarabani's 4 for 17 in the first T20I are his joint-best figures in the format. Coincidentally, he matched the returns from his spell against Australia in the recent T20 World Cup, when he headlined a famous 23-run win for Zimbabwe.

What they said

"Muzarabani and Ngarava have been clinical for a very long time. In Bulawayo you don't get too many opportunities to take ten wickets… The World Cup was a real eye opener as to where we need to get better. We had a map that as we have come back from the World Cup - wherever we ended, top seven or whatever - how do we get better, keep pushing ourselves?"

Sikandar Raza on Zimbabwe's fast bowling attack sealing the series opener