Bangladesh look to overturn batting woes as Zimbabwe eye series win

Big Picture: Can Bangladesh recover from batting woes?

So far, Bangladesh 's tour of Zimbabwe has been characterised by batting collapses. In their one-off Test in Harare, they slid to a loss by an innings and 85 runs. In their first ODI of this three-match series - at the same venue - they failed to chase 142. The latter defeat will worry them more, since an ODI World Cup is lined up in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year, on surfaces that will favour the same pace and bounce that Zimbabwe's bowlers harnessed in Harare.

Bangladesh's top-order batters threw away their wickets, with Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz all caught off poorly executed shots. They slid to 116 all out, and a 25-run loss, in a match where a win looked inevitable. Their returning pace prodigy, Nahid Rana, had earlier picked up the best figures in the format for a Bangladesh bowler - 6 for 21 - and remains their best hope for a repeat bowling performance on Thursday.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be buoyed by Richard Ngarava's leadership in his first game as ODI captain: he scored a crucial 27 from No. 10, then took 3 for 31 in a fiery spell characterised by attacking fields that persisted throughout Bangladesh's ill-fated chase.

Form guide

Zimbabwe WLLWL (last five matches, most recent first)

Bangladesh LLWWW

In the spotlight: Newman Nyamhuri and Nahid Rana

Newman Nyamhuri had the perfect all-round day in the first ODI, even as he batted at No. 9 in the first innings. His career-best 33, an innings of grit that pushed Zimbabwe from 70 for 8 to 141, was followed up by two agile catches in the deep. With his primary skill, ball in hand, he also broke a 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket, getting Tanzid Hridoy to flash at a short and wide ball outside off. He triggered the Bangladesh collapse, as they lost 7 for 50, and will be a handful. had the perfect all-round day in the first ODI, even as he batted at No. 9 in the first innings. His career-best 33, an innings of grit that pushed Zimbabwe from 70 for 8 to 141, was followed up by two agile catches in the deep. With his primary skill, ball in hand, he also broke a 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket, getting Tanzid Hridoy to flash at a short and wide ball outside off. He triggered the Bangladesh collapse, as they lost 7 for 50, and will be a handful.

Newman Nyamhuri put in an all-round display in the first ODI • Zimbabwe Cricket

Nahid Rana is a rare player for Bangladesh: a fiery fast bowler, who can ramp up his speed all the way up to 150 kph and hold it throughout his spell. He was rested from the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, and their bowling attack sorely missed him, unable to make use of the grip and bounce off the Harare pitch. However, he slotted back into the side immediately, reminding Bangladesh why he remains a one-of-a-kind prospect. He keeps it skiddy and quick like no one else in the country right now. is a rare player for Bangladesh: a fiery fast bowler, who can ramp up his speed all the way up to 150 kph and hold it throughout his spell. He was rested from the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, and their bowling attack sorely missed him, unable to make use of the grip and bounce off the Harare pitch. However, he slotted back into the side immediately, reminding Bangladesh why he remains a one-of-a-kind prospect. He keeps it skiddy and quick like no one else in the country right now.

Team news: Litton Das ruled out of series

Given the difficulties of batting on the Harare pitch, Zimbabwe are unlikely to drop any of their top order despite their slide to 70 for 8 in the first ODI. Their fast bowlers pulled off a heist for them, sharing all 33.1 overs and sharing ten wickets between them; their spots are secure.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Ben Curran, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Innocent Kaia, 4 Craig Ervine, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Brad Evans, 9 Newman Nyamhuri, 10 Richard Ngarava (capt), 11 Blessing Muzarabani

Litton Das was expected to recover from the left calf injury that has kept him out of the first ODI, but has failed to recover and has been ruled out of the series, so Bangladesh will also likely be unchanged.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Nurul Hasan (wk), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 7 Mosaddek Hossain , 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Nahid Rana

Pitch and conditions

Before this series, the average score on a Harare pitch for teams batting first was 272. However, the pitch assisted enough pace and bounce - against top-orders poorly equipped to negate the early assistance for bowlers - to hint that it might be another low-scoring contest. Temperatures are expected to hover on the lower side, between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius, though 45% humidity might negate the cooling effect in Harare.

Stats and Trivia

Rana's 6 for 21 in the first ODI were the best bowling figures by a Bangladesh men's bowler in ODIs. The previous record was held by Mashrafe Mortaza, who took 6 for 26 against Kenya in 2006.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has led Bangladesh to four consecutive ODI series wins, including against New Zealand and Australia at home. They could lose that streak in their first away ODI serie since October 2025

While Bangladesh defended 141 against Zimbabwe, it is by no means the lowest total defended in the format: USA beat Oman by 57 runs after scoring just 122 in 2025, in a game where spinners exclusively bowled for the first time in a men's ODI.

Quotes

"Discussion was, as Zimbabweans, we can go through any situation and come out of it. I had belief - we know what we are. We fight till the end... I am quite happy I have been able to put a smile on their (fans) faces. They are our twelfth man and it's good to have them."

Richard Ngarava on Zimbabwe defending 142

"We bowled really well, especially Nahid - he took six wickets and it was exceptional… The last few series, the way he has been bowling, it has been excellent. We can do better, but we have to bowl in the right areas."

Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Nahid Rana's contributions with ball in hand