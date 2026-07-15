Muzarabani and Ngarava overwhelm Bangladesh again

Bangladesh brought Rana on in the fourth over, and he immediately put the brakes on Zimbabwe and also made a key incision. Tadiwanashe Marumani, who hit Mahedi Hasan for back-to-back sixes, tried to flick Rana over the leg-side but was caught at deep square leg to end the opening stand on 37. Rana's first over cost just one run. He was then taken out of the attack and brought back in the 11th over, when he removed Bennett. He conceded two runs off his second over. Again, Rana was taken out of the attack and held back for the death. In the 18th over, Rana came back with the near-perfect penultimate six balls.

His first was a yorker on sixth stump that Milton Shumba managed to keep out. Then, he missed his length and produced a low full toss. Shumba tried to scoop but picked out short fine. His third was length and Tashinga Musekiwa sent it to long-on. That left Rana on a hat-trick and he very nearly got one as he beat Brad Evans with a ball on fourth stump. The last ball of the over went for four but with four wickets for eight runs, Rana already had his best figures. They were spoilt by a final over that cost 18 but a return of 4 for 26 is nothing to scoff.

Ngarava and Muzarabani back and it shows

Zimbabwe rested most of their first-choice pace attack from the third ODI, especially as the series was already won, but brought back their two tall men, who did not take too long to be back among the wickets. In his second over, Ngarava brought out the short ball and it did the trick. He got Saif Hassan with a short ball that cramped him for room and found his bottom edge as he attempted a pull and got Tanzid in similar fashion. In the next over, Muzarabani kept it simple with a good length ball on off stump; Parvez Hossain Emon tried to drive it aerially and hit it to Sikandar Raza at mid-off. Bangladesh were 36 for 3 after four overs, with the required run-rate up to nine an over.

Muzarabani returned to bowl the 17th over, with Bangladesh needing 47 runs off 24 balls and created a chance when Madehi top-edged him to fine leg but Ngarava dropped it. Next ball, Mahedi sliced to mid-off and Zimbabwe made no more mistakes. Muzarabani and Ngarava finished Bangladesh off to give Zimbabwe victory with six balls to spare.

Yasir Ali: back and at his best