High-flying Zimbabwe meet under-strength Bangladesh in T20I series opener

made a half-century in the Test against Bangladesh, but fell for a string of low scores in the ODIs. However, he will come into the T20I having hit match-winning half-centuries against Australia and Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, and an unbeaten 97 in the defeat to India. For a while now, Bennett has been touted as one of Zimbabwe's next big things with the bat, and they will hope he can continue his stunning form in the format.