Wyllie hundred and late wickets put Bangladesh under pressure

Bangladesh 263 and 19 for 2 (Thompson 2-10) trail Cricket Australia XI 355 (Wyllie 130, Doran 76, Patterson 53, Mahmud 4-42) by 73 runs

Teague Wyllie provided a reminder of his potential with a century against Bangladesh on the second day of the visitors' warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin.

His 130, alongside half-centuries from Jake Doran and Kurtis Patterson , earned the CA XI a lead of 92 while Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladesh attack with 4 for 42. The visitors then had a poor start to their second innings, slipping to 19 for 2 by the close, as Campbell Thompson made both inroads by removing Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque.

The remainder of Bangladesh's top order will hope to make better use of the final day to gain some confidence ahead of the opening Test. While Mehidy Hasan Miraz's century was a boost in the first innings, the highest score among the top six was Najmul Hossain Shanto's 37.

Wyllie, 22, was released by Western Australia at the end of last season having struggled to cement a regular place in the side, after previously being the state's youngest Sheffield Shield century-maker in 2022, and has since signed a one-year deal with Tasmania.

He put on a display of his red-ball skills with a hundred from 131 balls, in all striking 16 boundaries, adding 167 for the sixth wicket with Doran which took the CA XI into a lead after they had stumbled to 139 for 5.

For Bangladesh, who are preparing for their first Test series in Australia since 2003, Mahmud finished with an encouraging haul having struck the previous evening to remove Sam Konstas and then adding Josh Philippe early on the second morning. He later returned to end the half-century of CA XI captain Kurtis Patterson.

Bangladesh's quicks, who will have to compensate for the loss of Nahid Rana through injury, shared the workload around as they got miles in the legs before the first Test but both Khaled Ahmed and Edabot Hossain were expensive.