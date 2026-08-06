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CA XI vs Bangladesh, Tour Match at Darwin, Aug 06 2026 - Live Cricket Score

StumpsStarts 12:30 AM
Tour Match, Darwin, August 06 - 08, 2026, Bangladesh tour of Australia
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(5 ov) 263 & 19/2
Cricket Australia XI FlagCricket Australia XI
355

Day 2 - Bangladesh trail by 73 runs.

Current RR: 3.80
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Playing XI
Bet
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ov
Tanzid Hasan* lhb
7131053.843 (7b)7 (13b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Hanno Jacobs 
21904.50810-
Campbell Thompson 
301023.331520-
Last Bat
Mominul Haque 6 (11b) 
 FOW
19/2 (4.6 Ov)
W
4
4th
0Runs
3rd
2Runs
2
W
2nd
9Runs
1
3
1
4
1st
4Runs
4
Match centre 
Over5
4 runs, 1 wicket
BAN 19/2CRR: 3.80
Tanzid Hasan 7 (13b 1x4)
C Thompson3-0-10-2

Match State: Stumps - Day 2

4.6
W
Thompson to Mominul, OUT
Mominul Haque b Thompson 6 (11b 1x4 0x6) SR: 54.54
4.5
4
Thompson to Mominul, FOUR runs
4.4
Thompson to Mominul, no run
4.3
Thompson to Mominul, no run
4.2
Thompson to Mominul, no run
4.1
Thompson to Mominul, no run
Over4
Maiden
BAN 15/1CRR: 3.75
Tanzid Hasan 7 (13b 1x4)Mominul Haque 2 (5b)
H Jacobs2-1-9-0
3.6
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.5
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.4
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.3
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.2
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.1
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
Over3
2 runs, 1 wicket
BAN 15/1CRR: 5.00
Mominul Haque 2 (5b)Tanzid Hasan 7 (7b 1x4)
C Thompson2-0-6-1
2.6
Thompson to Mominul, no run
2.5
Thompson to Mominul, no run
2.4
Thompson to Mominul, no run
2.3
Thompson to Mominul, no run
2.2
2
Thompson to Mominul, 2 runs
2.1
W
Thompson to Shadman, OUT
Shadman Islam c Jacobs b Thompson 6 (6b 1x4 0x6) SR: 100
Over2
9 runs
BAN 13/0CRR: 6.50
Shadman Islam 6 (5b 1x4)Tanzid Hasan 7 (7b 1x4)
H Jacobs1-0-9-0
1.6
1
Jacobs to Shadman, 1 run
1.5
Jacobs to Shadman, no run
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Match details
GroundMarrara Oval, Darwin
TossBangladesh, elected to bat first
Series
Bangladesh tour of Australia
Season2026
Players per sideBangladesh 14 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Cricket Australia XI 14 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 10.00-12.00, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days6,7,8 August 2026 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Ben Treloar
Australia
Sam Nogajski
Match CoverageSee all
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Wyllie hundred and late wickets put Bangladesh under pressure