Match State: Stumps - Day 2
CA XI vs Bangladesh, Tour Match at Darwin, Aug 06 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Current RR: 3.80
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ov
|7
|13
|1
|0
|53.84
|3 (7b)
|7 (13b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|2
|1
|9
|0
|4.50
|8
|1
|0
|-
|3
|0
|10
|2
|3.33
|15
|2
|0
|-
Last Bat:Mominul Haque 6 (11b) •
FOW:19/2 (4.6 Ov)
W
4
•
•
•
•
4th
•
•
•
•
•
•
3rd
•
•
•
•
2
W
2nd
1
•
3
1
4
•
1st
4
•
•
•
•
•
Match centre
Over5
4 runs, 1 wicket
BAN 19/2
Tanzid Hasan 7 (13b 1x4)
C Thompson3-0-10-2
4.6
W
Thompson to Mominul, OUT
Mominul Haque b Thompson 6 (11b 1x4 0x6) SR: 54.54
4.5
4
Thompson to Mominul, FOUR runs
4.4
•
Thompson to Mominul, no run
4.3
•
Thompson to Mominul, no run
4.2
•
Thompson to Mominul, no run
4.1
•
Thompson to Mominul, no run
Over4
Maiden
BAN 15/1
Tanzid Hasan 7 (13b 1x4)Mominul Haque 2 (5b)
H Jacobs2-1-9-0
3.6
•
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.5
•
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.4
•
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.3
•
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.2
•
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
3.1
•
Jacobs to Tanzid Hasan, no run
Over3
2 runs, 1 wicket
BAN 15/1
Mominul Haque 2 (5b)Tanzid Hasan 7 (7b 1x4)
C Thompson2-0-6-1
2.6
•
Thompson to Mominul, no run
2.5
•
Thompson to Mominul, no run
2.4
•
Thompson to Mominul, no run
2.3
•
Thompson to Mominul, no run
2.2
2
Thompson to Mominul, 2 runs
2.1
W
Thompson to Shadman, OUT
Shadman Islam c Jacobs b Thompson 6 (6b 1x4 0x6) SR: 100
Over2
9 runs
BAN 13/0
Shadman Islam 6 (5b 1x4)Tanzid Hasan 7 (7b 1x4)
H Jacobs1-0-9-0
1.6
1
Jacobs to Shadman, 1 run
1.5
•
Jacobs to Shadman, no run
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Match details
GroundMarrara Oval, Darwin
TossBangladesh, elected to bat first
Season2026
Players per sideBangladesh 14 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Cricket Australia XI 14 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 10.00-12.00, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days6,7,8 August 2026 - day (3-day match)
Umpires