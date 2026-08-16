Mehidy's masterclass brings famous victory within reach for Bangladesh

Australia 198 and 243 for 7 (Green 85*, Starc 14*, Mehidy 4-50) lead Bangladesh 426 by 15 runs

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets on the fourth morning of the Darwin Test, as Bangladesh pushed towards a seminal moment in their cricket history. Australia led by just 15 runs at lunch, having reached 243 for 7.

Cameron Green , unbeaten on 85 which is his highest Test score on home soil, stood between Bangladesh and a quick run into the Test win. Green has struck just four boundaries in his 172-ball stay so far, soaking up a lot of pressure. Mehidy, meanwhile, has been Bangladesh's man at this stage of the game, taking a four-wicket haul to go with his half-century.

Bangladesh continued their disciplined bowling on the fourth morning with a much softer ball on a wearing surface. Hasan Mahmud drew two edges from Alex Carey, both through the gaps left in the slip cordon. Mehidy got the ball to grip every other ball as he built on plenty of dot balls on Carey. Eventually, the left-hander came down the wrong line as he edged the ball to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Mehidy then removed Beau Webster with a peach of a delivery that held its line and beat the batter to crash into his off stump. Webster got out in similar fashion in the first innings when he missed a similar delivery against Taskin Ahmed.

Pat Cummins became Mehidy's third wicket in the morning when the Australia captain inside-edged to the short leg, where Shadman Islam took an easy catch. Australia were 21 short of Bangladesh's total, but Green got them to that point shortly afterwards just one ball before the second new ball was due.