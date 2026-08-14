Matches (10)
CPL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (4)
One-Day Cup (ENG) (2)
Women's Hundred (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Lunch
1st Test, Darwin, August 13 - 17, 2026, Bangladesh tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
198
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(51 ov) 181/2

Day 2 - Session 1: Bangladesh trail by 17 runs.

Current RR: 3.54
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 63
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 37/0 (3.70)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Tanzid continues the good work as Bangladesh sight innings lead

Australia had just one bit of success on the second morning, when Mominul Haque lost his composure to nick Josh Hazlewood behind, but it's been all Bangladesh otherwise

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 2:53 AM (17 mins ago)
Tanzid Hasan raises the bat for his fifty, Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Darwin, 2nd day, August 14, 2026

Tanzid Hasan raises the bat for his fifty  •  Getty Images

Lunch Bangladesh 181 for 2 (Tanzid 74*, Mominul 49, Shanto 28*, Hazlewood 1-32) trail Australia 198 (Smith 71, Mahmud 6-55) by 17 runs
Bangladesh held Australia off and got into an even stringer position by lunch on the second day of the Darwin Test after their top-order batters played out the crucial first session for the loss of just one wicket. Tanzid Hasan got to 74, having added 102 runs for the second wicket with Mominul Haque, who was dismissed for 49. At the break, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was giving Tanzid company with 28.
The second morning began quietly as Mominul and Tanzid, the overnight batters, played within themselves. Mominul flicked Pat Cummins through square-leg in the second over of the morning to bring up Bangladesh's 100 - they had started on 96 for 1 - after which they scored two more boundaries in the next ten overs, progress though was watchful.
Tanzid's blast over mid-off against Beau Webster, when he stepped out and went over long-off in the second over after the drinks break, was Bangladesh's first real shot of intent of the dau. It also brought up their century partnership.
Mominul, however, lost his concentration in the following over when he edged Josh Hazlewood behind for 49. The waft outside off went against his approach thus far, but Mominul had helped lay the foundation for what could be a seminal for Bangladesh.
Australia missed out on Tanzid's wicket when he edged an attempted cut off Nathan Lyon but the ball struck wicketkeeper Alex Carey's hand before popping towards Steven Smith at slip, hit his hand and went down. That was the second reprieve for Tanzid, who had been dropped by Lyon before even opening his account.
Shanto struck the ball sweetly for his two boundaries, both off Cameron Green, as he tried to take advantage of the solid start to the day.
On the first day, after Shadman Islam fell with the total on 36, Mominul and Tanzid left a lot of deliveries outside the off stump, getting the fast bowlers to bowl closer to them. They eventually got more scoring opportunities towards the end of the day, and the run rate went up to four after 24 overs.
The Bangladesh batters really only built on the good work by their fast bowlers. Hasan Mahmud's six-wicket haul was the cornerstone of the effort, as Australia were finished off for 198 in just 53 overs.
Tanzid HasanMominul HaqueBangladeshAustraliaAustralia vs BangladeshBangladesh tour of AustraliaICC World Test Championship

Mohammad Isam is Cricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Match CoverageSee all
Tanzid continues the good work as Bangladesh sight innings lead

Tanzid continues the good work as Bangladesh sight innings lead

Australia's batting caught in Groundhog Day loop

Australia's batting caught in Groundhog Day loop

In Darwin, Hasan Mahmud takes the biggest step in his evolution

In Darwin, Hasan Mahmud takes the biggest step in his evolution

Smith was ready to walk off before DRS flat line

Smith was ready to walk off before DRS flat line