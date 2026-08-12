Long wait over for Bangladesh and Darwin as Australia start their long run

Big picture: From 2003 to 2026

In so many ways, this series has been a long time coming. Bangladesh have not visited Australia for a Test series in 23 years (and 18 for any bilateral exchange), while Darwin has not hosted a Test for 22. Even on a more micro level, it's been seven months since Australia's men played a Test and more than a year since the big four of their bowling attack featured together.

The fact that Bangladesh have waited so long for a series in this country does not reflect particularly well on Cricket Australia, although more recent administrations have started to take a broader view on their role in world cricket. Quite when Bangladesh can expect to return, however, remains uncertain.

There will be various interested parties with fingers crossed for a contest that goes deep into the weekend - perhaps everyone other than the Australia players, who will want to be ruthless as the team begins their epic run of 20, or 21, Tests in the next 12 months and avoid dropping any World Test Championship points. Bangladesh's second-innings collapse for 54 against a CA XI in the warm-up match did not bode well but, when the coin goes up on Thursday morning, both sides begin on the same score.

Australia are in a fascinating position as a Test side heading into what will be an era-defining stretch. On the one hand, they are successful and settled. But on the other, they also have a number of questions around them. An often referenced one is the age profile of the team - only Cameron Green will be under 30 - particularly when it comes to the fast-bowling group, but they all continue to warrant selection and it would be a tough sell to move them aside with the major series ahead, although rotation is surely inevitable.

The batting order starts the series with some uncertainty. Jake Weatherald faces a huge two weeks in trying to secure his place at the top of the order to stop the revolving door, Green needs to deliver on his talent (a stable spot in the order would help), and Marnus Labuschagne has yet to fully convince he's back to his best.

Pat Cummins and Najmul Hossain Shanto pose with the series trophy • Getty Images

That top order may still be challenged by the visiting attack, but would have been more thoroughly examined if fiery quick Nahid Rana had been available. The side strain suffered in Zimbabwe was an agonising blow on so many levels. Bangladesh, who are fourth in the WTC after two wins against Pakistan earlier in the year, and won four in a row including a brace against Ireland before a recent hammering to Zimbabwe, will need the experience of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim to lead the way with the bat. A victory would be a massive upset.

Form guide

Australia WLWWW(last five completed matches, most recent first)

Bangladesh LWWWW

In the spotlight: Cameron Green and Najmul Hossain Shanto

Cameron Green is the youngest member of Australia's Test side, but he's not young in international cricket anymore. He's 37 matches into his career and holds middling averages. It feels as though he is entering a pivotal season, and perhaps even a pivotal couple of months if he's to play a key role throughout this run of Test cricket. The management is desperate to keep him in the side but the faith will need to be repaid, most importantly with the bat where he should be a central figure in the future. Green has to make sure that's the case. is the youngest member of Australia's Test side, but he's not young in international cricket anymore. He's 37 matches into his career and holds middling averages. It feels as though he is entering a pivotal season, and perhaps even a pivotal couple of months if he's to play a key role throughout this run of Test cricket. The management is desperate to keep him in the side but the faith will need to be repaid, most importantly with the bat where hebe a central figure in the future. Green has to make sure that's the case.

Najmul Hossain Shanto in a batting order that feels vulnerable. He arrives with a decent 2026 under his belt to date, averaging 46.83 in three matches, and though his overall Test average is a less impressive 33.49, he has shown an ability to convert: of his 15 scores over fifty, nine have become centuries. He showed glimpses of form with 37 in the first innings against the CA XI. A huge amount rests on the shoulders of Bangladesh captainin a batting order that feels vulnerable. He arrives with a decent 2026 under his belt to date, averaging 46.83 in three matches, and though his overall Test average is a less impressive 33.49, he has shown an ability to convert: of his 15 scores over fifty, nine have become centuries. He showed glimpses of form with 37 in the first innings against the CA XI.

Team news: Big four together again, Bangladesh wait

Scott Boland will warm the bench as Australia bring back their famous four for the first time in more than a year as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all return. The side is as expected but the batting needs to convince that it can stay together.

Australia 1 Travis Head, 2 Jake Weatherald, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Cameron Green, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Beau Webster, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Shanto hinted at there being some "niggles" in the Bangladesh camp but confirmed Litton Das was fit to take his place. Two frontline spinners also appear the likely route while Hasan Mahmud's form for Kent and four wickets in the warm-up match could earn him a spot.

Bangladesh (probable) 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Khaled Ahmed/Ebadot Hossain, 11 Hasan Mahmud

Litton Das' recovery is a boost for Bangladesh • Getty Images

Pitch and conditions

Putting this drop-in Test pitch together has been close to a 12-month project for Darwin's head curator Jake Pavlich. He hopes for a pitch that will be "nice and consistent with runs in it, and bowlers can work hard and get something out of it". Cummins said it "looks and feels hard".

With just two pitches on the square, players are preparing for runs square of the wicket to be tougher to come by. "We have spoken about running between the wickets where it is a little bit different when you have got a ten-wicket block and the ball races off square of the wicket, so just to be mindful of things like that," Beau Webster said.

There can be a little moisture on offer in the mornings before the sun gets to work but, as expected at this time of the year in northern Australia, the weather is set fair with temperatures around the 30-degree mark.

Stats and trivia

Hazlewood needs five wickets to join the 300 club

Mitchell Starc needs seven wickets to move into the top ten of all time

Mushfiqur starts the series 194 runs short of being the first Bangladesh batter to 7000 in Tests

Quotes

"It's been a great few months. Now it's all about playing. We don't look too far ahead. We as a group are quite good at just being quite present, not thinking too far ahead and moving on from one game to the next. For us at the moment, it's all Bangladesh this series."

Pat Cummins on keeping the focus on the here and now despite the 20 Tests ahead