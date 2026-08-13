9.40am Shaheer: "Wait, so Shoriful Islam is also injured, along with Nahid Rana?" Yep, although Shoriful has been cleared to join for the second Test
Cheema: "Aussies bat so deep with Starc at 9. Going to be real hard work for visiting bowlers and fielders."
9.30am Australia win the toss and bat "We've been buzzing, waiting for this for a long time," says Pat Cummins. "It should be a good week." The call to bat goes against early predictions
"Very proud to be here and very excited," says Najmul Hossain Shanto. Says they learned a lot from the warm-up game. Doesn't sound too disappointed to be bowling. Hoping to take advantage some early moisture.
Australia 1 Travis Head, 2 Jake Weatherald, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Cameron Green, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Beau Webster, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Ebadot Hossain, 11 Hasan Mahmud
9.25am JamiL: "Currently in WTC, Australia is in #1 position & Bangladesh is #4. Soooooo, expecting a HEALTHY CONTEST between #1 vs #4." Fingers crossed.
Parvez: "Shame Nahid Rana is not here. Why you need to play him against Zim while everyone was waiting for Aus Series." Injuries can happen at any point but, yes, that feels like a mistake
9.20am One of the big themes for Australia is their fast bowling, both the current group - which is one of the best ever - and what comes next given the age profile. Alex has put together an brilliant piece of work which explores the topic in great detail. Urge you to bookmark this one.
9.15am Australia are well placed for another World Test Championship final but this series marks the start of a run that will define this side - after facing Bangladesh they are off to South Africa, return home to play New Zealand then travel to India and latterly England for next year's Ashes. It's mouthwatering stuff. However, it's vital they don't lose focus on these next two matches. Although Bangladesh got rolled by Zimbabwe recently, they have played some good Test cricket this year. A real shame, though, that Nahid Rana hasn't made this series. Being rolled for 54 by the CA XI wasn't a great sign.
Jimmy: "Can we talk about the schedule? How on earth has CA got themselves in a position of playing 5 match away series vs Ind and Eng in same year which is also an ODI WC year. Utter madness." Close to what happen in 2023, except the India tour was one Test shorter. Ashes series are locked in and there are WTC requirements, plus a recent agreement to extend the BGT to five Tests. It's a lot, sure. But creates some great storylines.
9.05am We already know the Australia XI, that was confirmed yesterday, but await exactly how Bangladesh will line up. Ahead of the toss, here's the preview to bring you up to speed. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all return.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Isam profiles Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto who will be vital if his side are to stand a chance
9.00am Hello everyone. It's August and there's Test cricket in Australia. How good is that? Welcome to our cover of the opening day of the series between Australia and Bangladesh. It's been a long time coming. For the home side, it's the start of an epic 12 months. We are up in Darwin for this one, the city hosting its first Test since 2004. I'm Andrew McGlashan and along with Sreshth Shah will bring you the action, while Alex is up north for us in the winter warmth.
And here is Alex to set the scene: "Good morning from a warm TIO Stadium. It is dry season in the tropics of Australia but it has been unseasonably humid during the mornings. It is 25 degrees at the moment, with a top of 31 expected, but the humidity is over 80%. It will be above 60% when the first ball is bowled. The humidity and morning dew has been a problem for the ground staff here over the last week in preparing the pitch as it is different to the normal conditions the staff are used to in early August. No one is quite sure how it will play. The 10am local start will also make a difference. It would not be a surprise if both teams think about bowling first. There's a buzz outside the ground. People are filing in. Plenty of excitement for the first Test here in 22 years."