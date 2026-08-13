Matches (12)
CPL (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
IRE vs AFG (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
TNPL (4)
WCL 2 (1)
ENG vs PAK (1)

Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Darwin, Aug 13 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
1st Test, Darwin, August 13 - 17, 2026, Bangladesh tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Today
12:30 AM

Day 1: Australia chose to bat

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Commentary
Stats
News
Table
Preview
Videos
Photos
What will be the toss result?
AUS Win & Bat
49%
BAN Win & Bat
19%
AUS Win & Bowl
20%
BAN Win & Bowl
11%
1.8K votes
2

Mushfiqur needs 2 more six(es) to equal the record for most sixes for BAN in Tests

Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
1
AustraliaAustralia
871084
4
BangladeshBangladesh
421028
Recent Performance
Match centre Scores :  Ranjith P •  Comms :  Andrew McGlashan •  Ground time: 09:45

9.40am Shaheer: "Wait, so Shoriful Islam is also injured, along with Nahid Rana?" Yep, although Shoriful has been cleared to join for the second Test

Cheema: "Aussies bat so deep with Starc at 9. Going to be real hard work for visiting bowlers and fielders."

9.30am Australia win the toss and bat "We've been buzzing, waiting for this for a long time," says Pat Cummins. "It should be a good week." The call to bat goes against early predictions

"Very proud to be here and very excited," says Najmul Hossain Shanto. Says they learned a lot from the warm-up game. Doesn't sound too disappointed to be bowling. Hoping to take advantage some early moisture.

Australia 1 Travis Head, 2 Jake Weatherald, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Cameron Green, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Beau Webster, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Ebadot Hossain, 11 Hasan Mahmud

9.25am JamiL: "Currently in WTC, Australia is in #1 position & Bangladesh is #4. Soooooo, expecting a HEALTHY CONTEST between #1 vs #4." Fingers crossed.

Parvez: "Shame Nahid Rana is not here. Why you need to play him against Zim while everyone was waiting for Aus Series." Injuries can happen at any point but, yes, that feels like a mistake

9.20am One of the big themes for Australia is their fast bowling, both the current group - which is one of the best ever - and what comes next given the age profile. Alex has put together an brilliant piece of work which explores the topic in great detail. Urge you to bookmark this one.

9.15am Australia are well placed for another World Test Championship final but this series marks the start of a run that will define this side - after facing Bangladesh they are off to South Africa, return home to play New Zealand then travel to India and latterly England for next year's Ashes. It's mouthwatering stuff. However, it's vital they don't lose focus on these next two matches. Although Bangladesh got rolled by Zimbabwe recently, they have played some good Test cricket this year. A real shame, though, that Nahid Rana hasn't made this series. Being rolled for 54 by the CA XI wasn't a great sign.

Jimmy: "Can we talk about the schedule? How on earth has CA got themselves in a position of playing 5 match away series vs Ind and Eng in same year which is also an ODI WC year. Utter madness." Close to what happen in 2023, except the India tour was one Test shorter. Ashes series are locked in and there are WTC requirements, plus a recent agreement to extend the BGT to five Tests. It's a lot, sure. But creates some great storylines.

9.05am We already know the Australia XI, that was confirmed yesterday, but await exactly how Bangladesh will line up. Ahead of the toss, here's the preview to bring you up to speed. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all return.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Isam profiles Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto who will be vital if his side are to stand a chance

9.00am Hello everyone. It's August and there's Test cricket in Australia. How good is that? Welcome to our cover of the opening day of the series between Australia and Bangladesh. It's been a long time coming. For the home side, it's the start of an epic 12 months. We are up in Darwin for this one, the city hosting its first Test since 2004. I'm Andrew McGlashan and along with Sreshth Shah will bring you the action, while Alex is up north for us in the winter warmth.

And here is Alex to set the scene: "Good morning from a warm TIO Stadium. It is dry season in the tropics of Australia but it has been unseasonably humid during the mornings. It is 25 degrees at the moment, with a top of 31 expected, but the humidity is over 80%. It will be above 60% when the first ball is bowled. The humidity and morning dew has been a problem for the ground staff here over the last week in preparing the pitch as it is different to the normal conditions the staff are used to in early August. No one is quite sure how it will play. The 10am local start will also make a difference. It would not be a surprise if both teams think about bowling first. There's a buzz outside the ground. People are filing in. Plenty of excitement for the first Test here in 22 years."

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
TM Head
10 M914 Runs45.7 Avg79.54 SR
AT Carey
10 M732 Runs45.75 Avg77.46 SR
Najmul Hossain Shanto
9 M813 Runs54.2 Avg56.89 SR
Mushfiqur Rahim
9 M799 Runs53.27 Avg49.32 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
MA Starc
10 M54 Wkts3.78 Econ29.59 SR
PJ Cummins
5 M21 Wkts2.7 Econ36.9 SR
Taijul Islam
10 M59 Wkts3.07 Econ44.57 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
8 M30 Wkts2.56 Econ55.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
AUS
BAN
Travis Head 
Middle order Batter
Jake Weatherald 
Opening Batter
Marnus Labuschagne 
Top order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
Cameron Green 
Batting Allrounder
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Match details
GroundMarrara Stadium, Darwin
TossAustralia, elected to bat first
Series
Bangladesh tour of Australia
ICC World Test Championship
Season2026
Match numberTest no. 2629
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 10.00-12.00, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days13,14,15,16,17 August 2026 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
England
Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire
India
Nitin Menon
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Sam Nogajski
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
Match CoverageSee all
Time running out for Australia's Project Green to show results

Time running out for Australia's Project Green to show results

'Bounce is the key' as Bangladesh look to rebound from 54 all out, says Shanto

'Bounce is the key' as Bangladesh look to rebound from 54 all out, says Shanto

Hazlewood keeps Boland out of Australia XI for first Test

Hazlewood keeps Boland out of Australia XI for first Test

Long wait over for Bangladesh and Darwin as Australia start their long run

Long wait over for Bangladesh and Darwin as Australia start their long run