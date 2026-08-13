And here is Alex to set the scene: "Good morning from a warm TIO Stadium. It is dry season in the tropics of Australia but it has been unseasonably humid during the mornings. It is 25 degrees at the moment, with a top of 31 expected, but the humidity is over 80%. It will be above 60% when the first ball is bowled. The humidity and morning dew has been a problem for the ground staff here over the last week in preparing the pitch as it is different to the normal conditions the staff are used to in early August. No one is quite sure how it will play. The 10am local start will also make a difference. It would not be a surprise if both teams think about bowling first. There's a buzz outside the ground. People are filing in. Plenty of excitement for the first Test here in 22 years."