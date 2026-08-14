Ireland search for consolation win in final ODI

Big picture: Can Afghanistan make it 4-0?

This was Ireland's first ODI series in over 15 months. They failed to shake off the rust and find themselves 3-0 down heading into the final game of the series against a buoyant Afghanistan side. Playing under a new head coach, and building up towards the 2027 ODI World Cup - they will likely have to play the Qualifier for entry into the competition - it's not the ideal start to their cycle, but they will want to at least bag a consolation win to take some confidence from the series.

Even though they lost the previous game, they will feel happy that the batting unit put in a much-improved performance after being bundled out for 206 and 207 in the two games before that. Two of their experienced campaigners in Andy Balbirnie and Curtis Campher stood up in their chase of 344 and helped them get past 300, and they will want to build on that showing.

The likes of Paul Stirling and Harry Tector will also want to put their hands up and make significant contributions after struggling through the series, while Balbirnie will want to carry on his form after a fine century in the last game.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will feel happy with strong all-round displays throughout the tour and will want to close out the series with a 4-0 sweep.

Recent form

Ireland LLLLW (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

Afghanistan WWWLL

Team news

Ireland are likely to go with the same XI as the last game.

Ireland (probable): 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Cade Carmichael, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 Curtis Campher, 7 Ben Calitz, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Gavin Hoey, 10 Liam McCarthy, 11 Byron McDonough

Afghanistan brought in Ziaur Rahman for Fazalhaq Farooqi in the last game, but could reverse that move after Ziaur conceded 0 for 71 from his nine overs.

Afghanistan (probable): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Sediqullah Atal, 4 Rahmat Shah (capt), 5 Hashmatullah Shahidi, 6 Darwish Rasooli, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Yamin Ahmadzai, 10 AM Ghazanfar, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Cade Carmichael has been one of the positives for Ireland • Sportsfile/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Cade Carmichael and AM Ghazanfar

Cade Carmichael has put his hand up as a strong candidate. He made 62 off 66, even as Ireland collapsed for 208 Ireland have a set opening pair in the experienced Andy Balbirnie and captain Paul Stirling, as well as a solid No. 4 in Harry Tector. But the No. 3 slot is still one that they are trying to nail down, andhas put his hand up as a strong candidate. He made 62 off 66, even as Ireland collapsed for 208 in Bready and then made a stubborn 32 while the batting collapsed around him again in Belfast . The South Africa-born 24-year-old will now have another chance in Belfast to put on a big score and make his case stronger to become a permanent fixture in the Ireland line-up.

AM Ghazanfar has been the most economical bowler in this series, and has picked up four wickets as well. With Noor Ahmad not quite replicating his T20 form in the 50-over format, and uncertainty over Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan need a gun spinner to partner Rashid Khan to help them control the middle overs, and Ghazanfar in this series has shown he can be just that. With 28 wickets from 20 ODIs so far, and an economy rate of 4.54, the mystery spinner is rapidly improving his stocks in the format and could frustrate Ireland yet again in Belfast. has been the most economical bowler in this series, and has picked up four wickets as well. With Noor Ahmad not quite replicating his T20 form in the 50-over format, and uncertainty over Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan need a gun spinner to partner Rashid Khan to help them control the middle overs, and Ghazanfar in this series has shown he can be just that. With 28 wickets from 20 ODIs so far, and an economy rate of 4.54, the mystery spinner is rapidly improving his stocks in the format and could frustrate Ireland yet again in Belfast.

Pitch and conditions

The average winning first-innings score over the last five ODIs in Belfast has been 272. And if the last game was anything to go by, it could end up as another high-scoring affair. While it's expected to be a bit cloudy in Belfast, rain should stay away and we should have a game.

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