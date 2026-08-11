With World Cup in their sights, Afghanistan push for series win

Big Picture: Afghanistan look to seal series win

The five-match ODI series between Ireland and Afghanistan had, so far, been played with Afghanistan's qualification for next year's World Cup in jeopardy. Their nervy three-wicket win in the third ODI on Monday, however, has sealed their spot as the eighth and final team to directly make it to the tournament. Now, with an unassailable 2-0 lead and with two games remaining, they will look to seal a series win too, hoping to sharpen a batting line-up that struggled to chase down 207 in the previous game.

Rashid Khan's allround performance - 3 for 44 and a crucial 37 off 43 from No. 8 - made up for lacklustre shots from the Afghanistan middle order. Besides him, only Rahmanullah Gurbaz (71) crossed 30, and plenty of batters were dismissed off cross-batted shots with the required rate well under control. Afghanistan slid to 176 for 7 before an unbroken 31-run partnership between Rashid and Yamin Ahmadzai sealed the chase.

On the other hand, Ireland have known their World Cup qualification fate ever since the first ODI of this series was washed out. They will now take a circuitous route through the Qualifier if they are to make it. In the immediate term, they have more pressing problems: they lost 6 for 73 against spinners Rashid and AM Ghazanfar in the third ODI. As they return to Belfast, they will be hoping for a better showing against the duo to stay in the contest.

Form guide

Ireland LLLWL (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

Afghanistan WWLLL

In the spotlight: Gavin Hoey and AM Ghazanfar

Ireland's loopy legspinner Gavin Hoey made quite the impression in the third ODI - just his fourth appearance in the format. He took 4 for 34 and dragged Ireland back into the contest with smart bowling that tempted Afghanistan's batters into big shots. His high point of release also helped him get grip and turn off the surface, and he will be crucial through the middle overs for Ireland once more.

The 20-year-old mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar can turn it both ways. He has seen his stocks rise exponentially since he made his debut for Afghanistan two years ago. He has become the second-choice spinner in this bowling line-up, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman's form dipping, and his 3 for 29 in the third ODI underlined his reliability as a foil to Rashid Khan's attacking lines from the other end.

File photo - Jai Moondra's form is a concern for Ireland • PA Photos/Getty Images

Team news: Will Ireland stick with new faces?

Ireland fielded three debutants in the second ODI, and stuck with them in Belfast for the next game: batter Ben Calitz and fast bowlers Jai Moondra and Byron McDonough. While Calitz has made two scores in the 20s so far, and McDonough has taken a solitary wicket, Ireland's biggest point of concern will be Moondra. He has taken just two wickets and gone at 7.63 per over, but with a dearth of bench strength, Ireland might just stick with him through this series.

Ireland (probable): 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Cade Carmichael, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 7 Ben Calitz, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Gavin Hoey, 10 Jai Moondra, 11 Byron McDonough.

Afghanistan brought in Yamin Ahmadzai for Mohammad Saleem as their solitary change for the third ODI, because an out-of-form Saleem had gone for 66 in seven overs in the second ODI, and was nursing an ODI bowling average of 247.00. Ahmadzai impressed with a spell of 2 for 35 on his return, and he is likely to retain his spot.

Afghanistan (probable): 1 Ibrahim Zadran, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Sediqullah Atal, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi, 5 Rahmat Shah (capt), 6 Darwish Rasooli, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 AM Ghazanfar, 10 Yamin Ahmadzai, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pitch and conditions

The Belfast ground is asymmetrical, which can make it tricky for batters to hit aerially square of the wicket, bringing boundary catchers into play: this was on display during Afghanistan's collapse in their chase in the third ODI. The pitch was also quite conducive to spinners. If it rains overnight, as is expected, there could be early moisture as well for the seamers to exploit. The forecast suggests spells of rain could interrupt play between 9am and 3pm, with temperatures set to remain below 20 degrees (Celsius) for most of the day.

Stats and Trivia

Jai Moondra and Gavin Hoey added 76 runs for the ninth wicket after Ireland were reduced to 128 for 8 in the third ODI - an Ireland men's record in ODIs.

Afghanistan's win on Monday secured their appearance at a fourth consecutive ODI World Cup. Ireland, meanwhile, are headed to their third consecutive Qualifier, having already appeared in this tournament - and subsequently failed to qualify for the main event - in 2019 and 2023

Quotes

"[Gavin Hoey's] a really attacking threat. To be able to bowl with that control for a wristspinner is an unbelievable effort to start with. But also the fields that he was bowling with today: two slips, 7-2 fields… To have that control at such an age, he's only going to get better and better."

Ireland captain Paul Stirling on the legspinner's four-for in the third ODI