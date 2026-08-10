cleans him up! This is full and straight from Omarzai, Hoey backs sway to swing down town but misses it altogether and the leg stump is pegged back.
Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI at Belfast, IRE vs AFG, Aug 10 2026 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ov
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (1b)
|0 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|8.3
|0
|45
|1
|5.29
|27
|4
|0
|2.3 - 0 - 15 - 1
|9
|0
|35
|2
|3.88
|37
|5
|0
|1 - 0 - 5 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|2
|0
|0*
|-
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|46
|47
|5/58
|28.51
|10
|9
|2/34
|37.67
Record76Gavin Hoey and Jai Moondra's 76-run partnership is IRE's highest for the 9th wicket in ODIs, breaking the record of 43 between Gary Wilson and Andy McBrine
Afghanistan will be happy with their morning's work. But they've let this gently slip from 128 for 8. That said, they'll still back themselves to chase this down. A win for them will guarantee automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Southern Africa. Rashid and Ghanzanfar spun a web around the hosts, on a surface that wasn't really all that menacing for the spinners. A record ninth-wicket stand between Moondra and Hoey has given Ireland something to bowl at. Can they make a match of this? We'll find out soon.
stifled lbw appeal as this angles back in to hit the pad. The ball deflects down to their man. Umpire reckons this may have been slipping down.
edged down to third man, deliberately done
full on the stumps, defended back
superb catch by Gurbaz! Moondra backs away but the bowler spears this full and across, he looks to scythe this behind point but gets a thick edge that is taken well by the keeper diving to his left.
squeezed to mid-off for a single
slower and fuller, that's drilled to deep cover
slips this way down leg
deflects off the pad to square leg, they scamper a leg bye. The 200 comes up
they pinch a quick single as this is pushed to mid-off
Young and McCarthy's 43-run stand for the 9th wicket previously has been eclipsed by these two. This is the best-ever ninth-wicket stand for Ireland in ODIs.
defends this short of length delivery to point
uses the pace to steer his to point, good stop by Rasooli
works it gently through midwicket for a quick single
dug in short but this sails over the batter's head, wide called.
short of length outside off, and he fetches the pull towards deep midwicket. Once again the connection is clean. Deep square ran across but couldn't cut that off.
deflects it gently to third man
trifle short and he's taken full toll of that. Omarzai doesn't have the pace to dug it in! This was absolutely belted through the midwicket region as he cleared his front leg.
glorious extra cover drive! This was overpitched and Moondra said 'thank you very much'.
shows the full face of the bat as he defends back this incoming delivery
angling into the pads from around the stumps, flicked to deep square leg
1W
1W
Current Over 47 • IRE 206/10