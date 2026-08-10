Afghanistan will be happy with their morning's work. But they've let this gently slip from 128 for 8. That said, they'll still back themselves to chase this down. A win for them will guarantee automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Southern Africa. Rashid and Ghanzanfar spun a web around the hosts, on a surface that wasn't really all that menacing for the spinners. A record ninth-wicket stand between Moondra and Hoey has given Ireland something to bowl at. Can they make a match of this? We'll find out soon.