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Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI at Belfast, IRE vs AFG, Aug 10 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
3rd ODI, Belfast, August 10, 2026, Afghanistan tour of Ireland
Ireland FlagIreland
(46.3/50 ov) 206
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan

Afghanistan chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 4.43
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 30/2 (6.00)
Win Probability
AFG 78.92%IRE 21.08%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Bet
ODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ov
Byron McDonough* rhb
02000.000 (1b)0 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Azmatullah Omarzai rmf
8.304515.2927402.3 - 0 - 15 - 1
Yamin Ahmadzai rmf
903523.8837501 - 0 - 5 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
200*-
MatWktsBBIAve
46475/5828.51
1092/3437.67
Last Bat
Gavin Hoey 36 (67b) 
 FOW
206/10 (46.3 Ov)
W
1lb
1
46th
6Runs
W
1
2
1w
1lb
1
45th
12Runs
1
1
1w
4
1
4
44th
6Runs
4
1
1
43rd
2Runs
1
1

Record76

Gavin Hoey and Jai Moondra's 76-run partnership is IRE's highest for the 9th wicket in ODIs, breaking the record of 43 between Gary Wilson and Andy McBrine
Match centre Scores :  Sudeep Poojar •  Comms :  Shashank Kishore •  Ground time: 14:40
46.3
W
Azmatullah to Hoey, OUT

cleans him up! This is full and straight from Omarzai, Hoey backs sway to swing down town but misses it altogether and the leg stump is pegged back.

Gavin Hoey b Azmatullah Omarzai 36 (67b 2x4 0x6) SR: 53.73

Afghanistan will be happy with their morning's work. But they've let this gently slip from 128 for 8. That said, they'll still back themselves to chase this down. A win for them will guarantee automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Southern Africa. Rashid and Ghanzanfar spun a web around the hosts, on a surface that wasn't really all that menacing for the spinners. A record ninth-wicket stand between Moondra and Hoey has given Ireland something to bowl at. Can they make a match of this? We'll find out soon.

46.2
1lb
Azmatullah to McDonough, 1 leg bye

stifled lbw appeal as this angles back in to hit the pad. The ball deflects down to their man. Umpire reckons this may have been slipping down.

46.1
1
Azmatullah to Hoey, 1 run

edged down to third man, deliberately done

Over46
6 runs, 1 wicket
IRE 204/9CRR: 4.43
BD McDonough 0 (1b)G Hoey 35 (65b 2x4)
Yamin Ahmadzai9-0-35-2
45.6
Yamin to McDonough, no run

full on the stumps, defended back

45.5
W
Yamin to Moondra, OUT

superb catch by Gurbaz! Moondra backs away but the bowler spears this full and across, he looks to scythe this behind point but gets a thick edge that is taken well by the keeper diving to his left.

Jai Moondra c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Yamin Ahmadzai 31 (33b 5x4 0x6) SR: 93.93
45.4
1
Yamin to Hoey, 1 run

squeezed to mid-off for a single

45.3
2
Yamin to Hoey, 2 runs

slower and fuller, that's drilled to deep cover

45.3
1w
Yamin to Hoey, 1 wide

slips this way down leg

45.2
1lb
Yamin to Moondra, 1 leg bye

deflects off the pad to square leg, they scamper a leg bye. The 200 comes up

45.1
1
Yamin to Hoey, 1 run

they pinch a quick single as this is pushed to mid-off

Young and McCarthy's 43-run stand for the 9th wicket previously has been eclipsed by these two. This is the best-ever ninth-wicket stand for Ireland in ODIs.

Over45
12 runs
IRE 198/8CRR: 4.40
G Hoey 31 (62b 2x4)J Moondra 31 (31b 5x4)
Azmatullah Omarzai8-0-44-0
44.6
1
Azmatullah to Hoey, 1 run

defends this short of length delivery to point

44.5
Azmatullah to Hoey, no run

uses the pace to steer his to point, good stop by Rasooli

44.4
1
Azmatullah to Moondra, 1 run

works it gently through midwicket for a quick single

44.4
1w
Azmatullah to Moondra, 1 wide

dug in short but this sails over the batter's head, wide called.

44.3
4
Azmatullah to Moondra, FOUR runs

short of length outside off, and he fetches the pull towards deep midwicket. Once again the connection is clean. Deep square ran across but couldn't cut that off.

44.2
1
Azmatullah to Hoey, 1 run

deflects it gently to third man

44.1
4
Azmatullah to Hoey, FOUR runs

trifle short and he's taken full toll of that. Omarzai doesn't have the pace to dug it in! This was absolutely belted through the midwicket region as he cleared his front leg.

Over44
6 runs
IRE 186/8CRR: 4.22
J Moondra 26 (29b 4x4)G Hoey 25 (58b 1x4)
Fazalhaq Farooqi8-0-36-1
43.6
4
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Moondra, FOUR runs

glorious extra cover drive! This was overpitched and Moondra said 'thank you very much'.

43.5
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Moondra, no run

shows the full face of the bat as he defends back this incoming delivery

43.4
1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Hoey, 1 run

angling into the pads from around the stumps, flicked to deep square leg

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Worm
Ireland
Current batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
BD McDonough
0 run (2)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
0 run
0 four0 six
Control
50%
Current bowlers
Azmatullah Omarzai
O
8.3
M
0
R
45
W
1
ECO
5.29
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Yamin Ahmadzai
O
9
M
0
R
35
W
2
ECO
3.88
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoIreland
A BalbirniePR Stirling
7 (17)
19 (25)
7 (8)
PR StirlingC Carmichael
16 (23)
44 (50)
21 (27)
C CarmichaelHT Tector
11 (25)
19 (37)
5 (12)
LJ TuckerHT Tector
1 (2)
3 (3)
2 (1)
C CampherHT Tector
4 (11)
4 (14)
0 (3)
HT TectorBF Calitz
7 (11)
17 (29)
9 (18)
MR AdairBF Calitz
4 (8)
19 (16)
10 (8)
BF CalitzG Hoey
1 (3)
3 (4)
1 (1)
G HoeyJ Moondra
34 (64)
76 (97)
31 (33)
G HoeyBD McDonough
1 (2)
2 (4)
0 (2)
View more stats
Match details
GroundCivil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
TossAfghanistan, elected to field first
Series
Afghanistan tour of Ireland
Season2026
Match numberODI no. 5002
Hours of play (local time)10.45 start, First Session 10.45-14.15, Interval 14.15-14.45, Second Session 14.45-18.15
Match days10 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
Ireland
Jonathan Kennedy
TV Umpire
Ireland
Gareth Morrison
Reserve Umpire
Ireland
Roly Black
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
Win Probability
AFG 78.92%
IREAFG
100%50%100%IRE InningsAFG Innings

Current Over 47 • IRE 206/10

Gavin Hoey b Azmatullah Omarzai 36 (67b 2x4 0x6) SR: 53.73
W
Live Forecast: IRE 206
Scoring Breakdown
IrelandIreland
AfghanistanAfghanistan
46/1
Power Play
-
122/7
Middle Overs
-
38/2
Final Overs
-
1
Sixes
-
15
Fours
-
66
Runs In Boundaries
-
60%
Dot balls
-
34
Runs In Extras
-
Match CoverageSee all