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Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI at Bready, IRE vs AFG, Aug 07 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Live
2nd ODI, Bready, August 07, 2026, Afghanistan tour of Ireland
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(25.3/47 ov) 159/2
Ireland FlagIreland

Ireland chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 6.23
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 33/1 (6.60)
Live Forecast:AFG 317
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Bet
ODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ov
Ibrahim Zadran* rhb
737272101.3824 (24b)22 (17b)
Rahmat Shah rhb
130033.330 (1b)1 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Gavin Hoey lb
5.303005.4515210.3 - 0 - 2 - 0
Harry Tector ob
201618.004112 - 0 - 16 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
43197517750.64
129412211435.23
MatWktsBBIAve
311/49144.00
5551/555.60
Partnership
4 Runs, 5 B (RR: 4.8)  
Last Bat
Sediqullah Atal 45 (50b) 
 FOW
155/2 (24.4 Ov)
2
1b
25th
12Runs
1
W
1
4
6
24th
5Runs
1
2
1
1
23rd
4Runs
1
1
1
1
22nd
7Runs
2
1
4
Match centre Scores :  Sudeep Poojar •  Comms :  Ashish Pant •  Ground time: 14:08
25.3
Hoey to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

on a fullish length on middle, and turning away. Clipped to midwicket

25.2
2
Hoey to Ibrahim Zadran, 2 runs

full ball sliding into his pads. Clipped late for two past the keeper

Mustafa Moudi : "Since we have completed 5000 ODIs today, I would rate that Maxwell vs Afghanistan clash in the World Cup 2023 as the Best ODI I have seen ever!!" --- Not sure if that was the best ODI ever, but Maxwell's was certainly among the greatest individual performances the sport has ever seen.

25.1
1b
Hoey to Rahmat, 1 bye

turn for Hoey!! He bowls on the fuller side just outside off, and the ball ends wider. Rahmat went for the cut but missed, and the slip fielder was beaten too

Hoey back.

Over25
12 runs, 1 wicket
AFG 156/2CRR: 6.24
Rahmat Shah 1 (2b)Ibrahim Zadran 71 (70b 7x4 2x6)
HT Tector2-0-16-1
24.6
1
Harry Tector to Rahmat, 1 run

fullish ball around sixth stump. He shifts his weight back to cut it towards deep point

24.5
Harry Tector to Rahmat, no run

on a fullish length just outside off, and Rahmat goes back to block

Tector from over the wicket, with a slip.

New captain Rahmat at No. 4.

24.4
W
Harry Tector to Sediqullah Atal, OUT

bowled him!! Atal can't believe that the stumps are moved. He walks back looking frustrated. Tector gave this ball a lot of air, and bowled a yorker on the stumps. Atal went for the flick, but the length was too full for that shot. The solid partnership is broken, as Ireland aim to to fight back

Sediqullah Atal b Tector 45 (50b 4x4 1x6) SR: 90

From around to Atal.

24.3
1
Harry Tector to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run

full and dipping around sixth stump. Tucked to cover for a quick single

24.2
4
Harry Tector to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR runs

driven through Tector's left hand. He drills this full back down the ground for four after the six

24.1
6
Harry Tector to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX runs

on the roof!! And just about perfectly, the ball sails over the Afghanistan fans beyond the deep-midwicket boundary. He slog swept this tossed-up ball powerfully

Over24
5 runs
AFG 144/1CRR: 6.00
Sediqullah Atal 45 (49b 4x4 1x6)Ibrahim Zadran 60 (67b 6x4 1x6)
C Campher4-0-20-0
23.6
Campher to Sediqullah Atal, no run

punched hard, but well fielded at extra cover, where Balbirnie collects the ball on the bounce. Short of a length again from Campher, as he gets away with this

23.5
1
Campher to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run

short in length again, and just outside off. Punched to long-on

23.4
2
Campher to Ibrahim Zadran, 2 runs

great fielding by McDonough at deep third. He moved and dived to his left to prevent a boundary after Zadran jabbed at this short-of-a-length ball just outside off

23.3
1
Campher to Sediqullah Atal, 1 run

again goes on the shorter side of a length, but this is around off. Pushed softly to mid-on for a hurried single

23.2
Campher to Sediqullah Atal, no run

short of a length on middle, and punched back to Campher

23.1
1
Campher to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run

short delivery a little wide of off. Slapped to deep cover point

Hello again. Afghanistan just keep going...

Over23
4 runs
AFG 139/1CRR: 6.04
Ibrahim Zadran 56 (64b 6x4 1x6)Sediqullah Atal 44 (46b 4x4 1x6)
HT Tector1-0-4-0

Over to Himanshu for the next 12 overs.

22.6
1
Harry Tector to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run

Stifle short on off, he hops back and crashes through covers for a run. That's the 100-run stand between Atal and Zadran

22.5
Harry Tector to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Gently tossed up on middle, he works this to midwicket

22.4
1
Harry Tector to Sediqullah Atal, 1 run

Angled in on off stump, he prods forward and drives to deep cover

Around the wicket with a slip in place

22.3
1
Harry Tector to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run

Flatter and down leg, he turns this fine to short fine leg

22.2
Harry Tector to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Pushed quicker outside off, he stays back and looks to steer that fine but is beaten

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Worm
Afghanistan
Current batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
Ibrahim Zadran
73 runs (72)
7 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
flick
17 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
83%
Rahmat Shah
1 run (3)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
1 run
0 four0 six
Control
67%
Current bowlers
G Hoey
O
5.3
M
0
R
30
W
0
ECO
5.45
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
HT Tector
O
2
M
0
R
16
W
1
ECO
8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoAfghanistan
Ibrahim ZadranRahmanullah Gurbaz
3 (6)
39 (36)
32 (30)
Ibrahim ZadranSediqullah Atal
68 (64)
116 (114)
45 (50)
Rahmat ShahIbrahim Zadran
1 (3)
4* (5)
2 (2)
View more stats
Match details
GroundBready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
TossIreland, elected to field first
Series
Afghanistan tour of Ireland
Season2026
Match numberODI no. 4999
Hours of play (local time)10.45 start, First Session 10.45-14.15, Interval 14.15-14.45, Second Session 14.45-18.15
Match days7 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
ODI debut
Byron McDonough
Byron McDonough
Ben Calitz
Ben Calitz
Jai Moondra
Jai Moondra
Umpires
Ireland
Gareth Morrison
Ireland
Roly Black
TV Umpire
Ireland
Jonathan Kennedy
Reserve Umpire
Ireland
George Brolly
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
Win Probability
AFG 76.70%
AFGIRE
100%50%100%AFG InningsIRE Innings

Current Over 26 • AFG 159/2

Live Forecast: AFG 317
Scoring Breakdown
AfghanistanAfghanistan
IrelandIreland
65/1
Power Play
-
94/1
Middle Overs
-
4
Sixes
-
17
Fours
-
92
Runs In Boundaries
-
52%
Dot balls
-
8
Runs In Extras
-
Match CoverageSee all