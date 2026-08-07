on a fullish length on middle, and turning away. Clipped to midwicket
Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI at Bready, IRE vs AFG, Aug 07 2026 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ov
|73
|72
|7
|2
|101.38
|24 (24b)
|22 (17b)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|0 (1b)
|1 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|5.3
|0
|30
|0
|5.45
|15
|2
|1
|0.3 - 0 - 2 - 0
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|4
|1
|1
|2 - 0 - 16 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|43
|1975
|177
|50.64
|129
|4122
|114
|35.23
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|3
|1
|1/49
|144.00
|55
|5
|1/5
|55.60
full ball sliding into his pads. Clipped late for two past the keeper
Mustafa Moudi : "Since we have completed 5000 ODIs today, I would rate that Maxwell vs Afghanistan clash in the World Cup 2023 as the Best ODI I have seen ever!!" --- Not sure if that was the best ODI ever, but Maxwell's was certainly among the greatest individual performances the sport has ever seen.
turn for Hoey!! He bowls on the fuller side just outside off, and the ball ends wider. Rahmat went for the cut but missed, and the slip fielder was beaten too
Hoey back.
fullish ball around sixth stump. He shifts his weight back to cut it towards deep point
on a fullish length just outside off, and Rahmat goes back to block
Tector from over the wicket, with a slip.
New captain Rahmat at No. 4.
bowled him!! Atal can't believe that the stumps are moved. He walks back looking frustrated. Tector gave this ball a lot of air, and bowled a yorker on the stumps. Atal went for the flick, but the length was too full for that shot. The solid partnership is broken, as Ireland aim to to fight back
From around to Atal.
full and dipping around sixth stump. Tucked to cover for a quick single
driven through Tector's left hand. He drills this full back down the ground for four after the six
on the roof!! And just about perfectly, the ball sails over the Afghanistan fans beyond the deep-midwicket boundary. He slog swept this tossed-up ball powerfully
punched hard, but well fielded at extra cover, where Balbirnie collects the ball on the bounce. Short of a length again from Campher, as he gets away with this
short in length again, and just outside off. Punched to long-on
great fielding by McDonough at deep third. He moved and dived to his left to prevent a boundary after Zadran jabbed at this short-of-a-length ball just outside off
again goes on the shorter side of a length, but this is around off. Pushed softly to mid-on for a hurried single
short of a length on middle, and punched back to Campher
short delivery a little wide of off. Slapped to deep cover point
Hello again. Afghanistan just keep going...
Over to Himanshu for the next 12 overs.
Stifle short on off, he hops back and crashes through covers for a run. That's the 100-run stand between Atal and Zadran
Gently tossed up on middle, he works this to midwicket
Angled in on off stump, he prods forward and drives to deep cover
Around the wicket with a slip in place
Flatter and down leg, he turns this fine to short fine leg
Pushed quicker outside off, he stays back and looks to steer that fine but is beaten
1W
Current Over 26 • AFG 159/2Live Forecast: AFG 317