Ireland, Afghanistan kick off new eras with five-match ODI series

Big picture: A new dawn for Ireland, Afghanistan

Jonathan Trott spent more than three years trying to make Afghanistan a better ODI team. And he succeeded.

Now he's on the other side as a short-term consultant, looking to beat Afghanistan in this five-match series and, in the grand scheme, make Ireland a better side with 2027 ODI World Cup qualification the goal.

Afghanistan are in a leadership transition too. They have had a stellar run in ODIs since March 2024, but their streak was ended by India earlier this year. Richard Pybus has been appointed head coach after Trott's exit, and Rahmat Shah has taken over the captaincy from Hashmatullah Shahidi. Rahmat is Afghanistan's leading run-getter in ODIs and will have to balance scoring runs and leadership.

Afghanistan won their last ODI series against Ireland 2-0 in Sharjah in 2024 and have increasingly looked the more accomplished side in this format. But these five games also offer Ireland time to experiment and develop as a team.

Form guide

Ireland LWLWL (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

Afghanistan LLLWW

Jai Moondra impressed in the T20Is against India • PA Photos/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Jai Moondra and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Jai Moondra has broken into the Ireland ODI squad for the first time after his Player-of-the-Series performance in the India T20Is. Ireland have not had a great deal of ODI cricket to develop players in recent times, so opportunities like this are particularly valuable. With Josh Little, Craig Young and Barry McCarthy all unavailable due to injuries, Moondra is set for an ODI debut. He can rattle the best, but has played only nine List-A matches for 14 wickets at 30.57. Left-arm seamerhas broken into the Ireland ODI squad for the first time after his Player-of-the-Series performance in the India T20Is. Ireland have not had a great deal of ODI cricket to develop players in recent times, so opportunities like this are particularly valuable. With Josh Little, Craig Young and Barry McCarthy all unavailable due to injuries, Moondra is set for an ODI debut. He can rattle the best, but has played only nine List-A matches for 14 wickets at 30.57.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz remains Afghanistan's most destructive batter and comes to the series with form and batting time - albeit in the T20 format - on his side. He spent the last month smashing 87, 107* and 102 in the Shpageeza Cricket League at home and then in difficult batting conditions at the Global Super League, he scored consistent runs at the top to take Guyana Amazon Warriors to the title. Gurbaz is also the new ODI vice-captain, and with wicketkeeping duties also to do, he will have a lot on his plate this series. remains Afghanistan's most destructive batter and comes to the series with form and batting time - albeit in the T20 format - on his side. He spent the last month smashing 87, 107* and 102 in the Shpageeza Cricket League at home and then in difficult batting conditions at the Global Super League, he scored consistent runs at the top to take Guyana Amazon Warriors to the title. Gurbaz is also the new ODI vice-captain, and with wicketkeeping duties also to do, he will have a lot on his plate this series.

Team news

Ireland are plagued with injuries, especially to their bowling group. Apart from Little, Young and McCarthy, Matt Hollard, Jordan Neill and David Delany are also unavailable. Byron McDonough, the right-arm seamer, could get a debut, as could enterprising middle-order batter Ben Calitz. Gavin Hoey, who can turn the ball both ways, will also be key in the XI.

Ireland (probable): 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 5 Ben Calitz, 6 Curtis Campher, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Gavin Hoey, 9 Andrew McBrine, 10 Liam McCarthy/Byron McDonough, 11 Jai Moondra

Afghanistan have seam-bowling reinforcements for this series with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Yamin Ahmadzai returning. They last played ODIs in February 2025 and November 2022, respectively. Mohammad Nabi opted out of the series while Mujeeb Ur Rahman was not selected owing to injury.

Afghanistan (probable) 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah (capt), 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi, 5 Darwish Rasooli, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Sadiqullah Atal, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Nangyal Kharote/Allah Ghazanfar, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Ziaur Rahman

Pitch and conditions

Bready has hosted just one men's ODI so far, in 2019, but the ground offered a high-scoring pitch in the three women's ODIs last month. West Indies Women chased down 242 in 38.4 overs and 270 in 38.5 overs and it should be no different for the first two ODIs of this series. There's about a 35% chance of rain on Wednesday.

Stats & trivia